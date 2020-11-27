Twenty-two years have gone by since Christina Shephard last saw her brother Bill Gross alive.
She’s still seeking justice for her 28-year-old brother and his two friends — 25-year-old James Woodward and 24-year-old Bryan Raley — who were slain together in the prime of their lives and left inside a van that was placed in a watery grave in southern Daviess County.
“Of course time heals a little bit,” Shephard said. “But not knowing who did that to him makes it really hard. …Somebody that killed my brother is celebrating Thanksgiving with his family.”
The three Ohio County men were last seen in Hartford on Nov. 25, 1998 — the day before Thanksgiving that year.
Shephard said the family first received a phone call from her brother’s girlfriend who was checking on Gross’ whereabouts.
Initially, Shephard said she was angry at her big brother for blowing off an important family holiday.
“…I just thought I couldn’t believe he didn’t come home and I didn’t think anything bad that first night,” she said. “But the next day — that evening — already people were starting to talk and telling us things. And we heard so many stories. We didn’t know what to believe. We tried to hang on to the hope that he’s OK and … he’s just laying low for a little bit for some reason. But deep down in our gut feelings, I think we all knew that it wasn’t good.”
According to Shephard, Gross and Woodward met through working together and Raley was a mutual friend.
Prior to her brother’s disappearance, Shephard said he had gotten into trouble for drug activity.
“He started hanging with the wrong group and doing things he shouldn’t,” Shephard said. “And we knew that. We tried to talk to him and help him. …It was deeper than what we thought it was.”
Gross owned a 1974 Ford van, which went missing with the three men.
Shephard said the family posted missing-person fliers around Ohio County and spent countless hours searching for her brother’s van.
“We drove every back road in town looking for that thing just in hopes we’d see it parked somewhere,” Shephard said. “We checked different junkyards — everywhere we could think of. It was in the back of our minds, too, that it was probably in the bottom of a lake somewhere.”
In the early stages of the investigation, detectives received a tip that the three men were buried on a 23-acre property on Todd Bridge Bridge Road.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department along with other law enforcement agencies spent from Dec. 6-7, 1998, using cadaver dogs and excavating equipment in an effort to locate the three men.
However, the two-day search left the authorities and the families with no answers.
In the years following the disappearance of Gross, Woodward and Raley, Shephard said it became harder to believe that her brother and his friends would ever be found.
“It got to the point that, when we would get a phone call or a so-called lead, we didn’t even get excited anymore because it had happened so many times that it was … just a dead end and nothing ever came of it,” Shephard said.
FLUKE FINDNearly 10 years would go by before there would be a break in the case.
Morgan Palmiter, a former DCSD detective who retired in 2019, described a chance sighting that brought investigators to the van.
According to Palmiter, there was a silver alert that was issued on Oct. 2, 2008, for an elderly man of Owensboro who went missing. It was an airplane pilot who spotted the van while searching for the elderly man and called law enforcement.
“During that time of year, the water was low and we had been having a little bit of a drought here in Daviess County,” Palmiter said. “…When we went out to survey the area, we requested a diver. And when the diver went down, he took the license plate off the van … and when he came up and said it was a van … we immediately realized we had found the van from our missing individuals.”
The van was discovered in about 15 feet of water in a lake near Utica in the 1800 block of Kentucky 1207.
With the discovery, the case was instantly reignited and would fall into the jurisdiction of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
Bill Thompson, who retired this year from the DCSD, led the office’s Criminal Investigation Division that had the task of trying to crack the cold case.
And for nearly 12 years after finding the remains of Gross, Woodward and Raley, Thompson kept the homicide case file next to his desk until the day he left the DCSD.
“It’s constantly on my mind,” said Thompson before retiring in July. “…Cases like this investigators don’t forget.…”
Thompson recalled the day he received the news about the van being discovered.
“Myself and a couple other detectives went out there, and one of the other detectives remembered from 1998 that there were three men missing in a van,” Thompson said.
Once the vehicle was removed from the water, bullet holes were visible throughout the van’s metal exterior.
And inside the van, investigators found skeletal remains.
Detectives would use the VIN number and a partial license plate to verify that the van belonged to Gross.
“From that information, we determined that the skeletal remains found in that van were more than likely these three missing people,” Thompson said.
It would be Dr. Emily Craig, a since-retired forensic anthropologist with the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office, who would process and work the next day to piece together the remains.
“Within an hour or an hour and a half, all three skeletal remains were in place,” Thompson said. “…Then we were able to get DNA of course from those bones.”
It was also determined the men’s causes of death were from gunshot wounds. At least two of them were “execution style,” investigators said.
The DNA from the remains and family members were sent to Texas State University where matches were eventually confirmed.
Once the identities of the men were verified, Thompson said he and Palmiter began interviewing possible witnesses and backtracking again.
Thompson said they traveled thousands of miles to multiple states, and even interviewed potential witnesses who were incarcerated at the time.
“We interviewed family members, anyone who had any knowledge at all of the past dealings of the three missing people as well as the person that they were allegedly going to see on Todd Bridge Road,” Thompson said. “…We interviewed in excess of 50 people from West Virginia to Texas. …Half of those were probably prisoners.”
As far as a motive, Thompson said the three men’s deaths likely centered around illegal narcotics, and that they had gotten mixed up in a drug feud.
“There have been several theories thrown around about who owed who money, who owed who product; we don’t know for sure obviously because nobody has ever said this is why and who,” Thompson said. “… I’ve often thought more than one person could be involved because there were three people (killed) and the holes that were in the side of the van. …I think more than one person was involved in the disposing of the van and the bodies.”
And similar to when the men first went missing, the trail went cold again.
Thompson said the case was hindered from the start because of the state of the bodies and how much time had gone by for people to remember details from a decade prior.
“It was a great disadvantage to us initially because it had been 10 years since the three men were reported missing — 10 years that the van had been in that lake,” Thompson said. “A great amount of evidence had been destroyed simply because of where the van was. …We had to go back and interview people from 10 years ago and we had to rely on their memory.”
Both Thompson and Palmiter believe the killer or killers involved were familiar with the area.
“I believe that they were locals, especially where this van was disposed of; it’s not on one of your main routes here in Daviess County,” Palmiter said. “I feel that a local individual would’ve had to be the one to take them there.”
Although Thompson and Palmiter are no longer with the DCSD, there is still an open investigation and police are seeking any new information that could lead to an arrest and conviction in the deaths of Gross, Woodward and Raley.
Anyone with any information about this case can make an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
“We basically followed every lead that we had until we came to a dead end where we had no more leads to follow,” Thompson said. “…Murder cases are never closed until they’re solved. This obviously is not a murder case; it’s a triple murder case.”
