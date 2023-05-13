Mother’s Day has changed a lot over the years.
Or maybe it is the years that have changed.
The first gift I ever remember giving my Momma was a box of hair pins, bought for probably a dime at the Ben Franklin store at the corner of Frederica and 25th streets. I had watched Momma put her hair up in pin curls with bobby pins and pink plastic rollers every night, but never noticed the difference between bobby pins and hair pins, so ended up buying the wrong thing.
But to my Momma, they were a gift given and received in love, and she kept them all her life … and now, 34 years after her passing, they are still safely tucked away in a box with my most precious possessions.
As a child, I plucked roses off my crabby neighbor’s bushes for Mother’s Day. In her defense, I can see now why she may have been so crabby, although, in my defense, I only picked the roses that grew on our side of the fence. Anyway, between hugs and laughter, Mom gently scolded me, but proudly placed the roses in a jelly jar on the dining room table, where they filled the house with their perfume and a bright splash of color.
As I grew up, the gifts I gave my mother were more practical. Things like a robe or slippers, maybe a book. Store-bought things, with a store-bought card, but still given with a love that exceeded any price tag.
It was only when I had grown up and my own children rushed to give me their own gifts that I understood how much the simple little things from the early years had meant to my mother. Whether it was a crumpled sheet of construction paper on which a crooked, crayoned stick figure was labeled “MOM,” surrounded by hearts and flowers and with a bright yellow sun filling the upper corner of the page … or a fistful of flowers that looked suspiciously like the ones growing in the yard of our neighbors down the street … never had love been so freely and extravagantly given.
More from this section
Ah, but the years, they do roll by. Just as I could never have imagined life without my Momma, nor could I have ever imagined that my children would ever grow up.
And never, never could I have imagined that one day, they would have children of their own.
So for Mother’s Day 2023, I will receive phone calls and texts from my children and grandchildren. We have decided to postpone our celebration until later in the week, not wishing to stand for hours waiting for a table to become available during one of the busiest weekends of the year.
There will be hugs and kisses and cards with sentimental verses. Someone will tell the server to put my meal on their check. My grandkids will chatter like squirrels as they tell me how they celebrated Mother’s Day at their houses.
I will love every moment, just as I love every moment I spend with my family. The meal will be great, just as I love every meal I don’t have to cook myself. The cards will go into a box, to be preserved and cherished, just like every card my kids give me.
But at the end of the day, when everything is quiet and still and I am alone again, I will close my eyes and remember.
And maybe, just maybe, the fragrance of a stolen flower will fill the air once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.