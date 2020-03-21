Walmart said this week that it is adjusting hours again to keep its shelves stocked and the store disinfected.
New hours are from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
And the company said that it will offer special shopping hours for people over 60 and those with compromised immune systems on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 a.m.
That program is scheduled to run from March 24 to April 28.
Several other chains are offering special hours for the most vulnerable shoppers.
Dollar General and Big Lots have said they will reserve the first hour each day for those shoppers.
And Target has designated the first hour on Wednesdays for them.
Several national department stores have closed.
Kohl’s said in a message to customers that its stores closed on Thursday night until at least April 1.
Kirkland’s said it closed Thursday night and will reopen “when we’re told it’s safe to do so.”
Several area banks have closed their lobbies except for those with appointments.
But their drive-throughs and ATMs are open, they say.
With stores announcing adjustments of hours or closings frequently during the coronavirus pandemic, people should call ahead before going to a store.
