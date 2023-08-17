Owensboro native Danny Sexton, who has opened The Asylum Tattoo and Art Gallery, started tattooing people before having ink of his own.
“My first tattoo I ever did was truthfully when I was 15, 16 years old back in 1988, 89,” Sexton, 50, said, “But, truthfully, I couldn’t go professional with it because there weren’t many tattoo shops here.”
Still, Sexton had a knack for art — first starting to draw at the age of 3 before creating portraits around ages 10 to 11.
“(Art) just opened up my mind a lot,” he said. “I’m very highly mechanically inclined. I can put anything on paper — I can draw blueprints, I can do housing diagrams to build houses from the floor up.
“I can do all kinds of different stuff artistically because I’ve just studied so much stuff throughout life, and I’ve been in so many different job areas ….”
During adulthood, Sexton has held down employment ranging from construction, electrical and mechanic work while airbrushing cars, motorcycles and vans on the side.
It was when he was operating his own automotive shop that Sexton began helping an up-and-coming tattoo shop get set up. That led him back, 20 years later, to tattooing.
“The tattoo shop did really good; but back in 2008 we had a huge economic problem,” Sexton said. “The economy just fell. I had probably $50,000 to $60,000 worth of work sitting around that was done and complete and ready to go out the door, but nobody had money to pick their cars up.”
Sexton began tattooing professionally at the age of 36. By 2010, Sexton was becoming recognized for his work by tattoo magazine publications and even becoming known at tattoo conventions — all the while he was still working as an automotive mechanic for financial security.
“I was truthfully scared to quit mechanics because tattooing … back in the day, and even now, you still get some really weak areas throughout the year where you really don’t make a lot of money,” he said. “It wasn’t real consistent.”
Sexton juggled working 10 hours each for both jobs for four years until 2012 when he felt comfortable enough with his growing customer base.
He opened The Asylum Tattoo and Art Gallery beside the former Pan Head Fred’s Bar and Grill off West Second Street before moving into the Mid City Plaza on East 18th Street for seven years.
In December 2021, Sexton moved the shop to its current 8,000-square-foot location across the street at 1848 Triplett St. due to the business’ growth in artists, employees and clientele.
While he got into the art form without much issue, Sexton said working on someone’s body does come with some sets of challenges.
“Every piece of skin you get to is a totally different piece of canvas,” he said. “Skin can change itself with 1/8th of an inch to 1/4th of an inch from where you’re tattooing at.
“Skin depth can change, the feel of the ink and the needle going into the skin can change — everything can change. Everything is completely variable the whole time you’re tattooing ….”
Ideally, Sexton enjoys working on pieces that focus on realism.
“I love anything realistic. I really like copying photographs,” he said. “I like to do portraits, automobiles, bikes, … any type of old-school scenery, old-school machinery ….”
While trying to replicate something may come with the added pressure of being compared to the original object, Sexton likes to add his own artistic flavor to make his renderings unique.
“I like to make it better than the original version,” he said. “My goal is to always push it better than what you’re looking at — kind of bring it out better, bring the highlights out better, (get) deep in the darks, try to get more dimension out of them.”
Sexton finds one of the many positives of tattoo art is being able to help share someone’s personal journey through different designs.
“A lot of times, it outlines individuality between people and lets people show off what they think, what their beliefs are, what they like to look at,” he said. “To me, if you got a whole arm full of portraits, you got a whole photo album that you can show to somebody.”
Beside the focus on the artwork and skill, Sexton finds his shop can simply be a place for people to unwind and form new bonds.
“We have some really, really good people here,” he said. “... (They’re) very friendly people (that) are good conversationalists. I mean, some people get tattooed just because they want somebody to talk to.
“Every time you’re in here, you have an opportunity to make a friend ….”
For more information on Sexton and his shop, visit facebook.com/dannysextonasylumtattoo or asylumtattooandartgallery.com.
