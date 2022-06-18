Owensboro, and the surrounding counties, saw power outages and fallen tree limbs in the roughly 25-minute thunderstorm on Friday.
A weather system moving in from the West caused the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning early on the morning; that thunderstorm warning turned into a flood advisory, as the rain lightened and the winds calmed.
Even though the storm lasted less than half an hour, it brought with it wind speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah. The winds caused many in the city to go without power for a short time due to fallen limbs and downed power lines.
Kenergy Corporation, which provides much of the power to residents in Daviess County along with 13 other counties in western Kentucky, reported a total of 5,797 members, in 12 counties, without power.
According to its website, there were 1,123 members in Daviess County, 31 in Hancock, 638 in Henderson, 161 in McLean, 989 in Ohio County, 1,087 in Union and 452 in Webster County.
Leslie Barr, media contact with Kenergy Corporation, said she did not have a clear timetable that all the power would be restored to members on Friday.
“The severe storms we got (Friday morning) caused a lot of outages in our area,” Barr said. “As far as our estimated time of restoration…it’s too early to tell.”
Owensboro Municipal Utilities reported outages in the city, affecting many of its customers.
One of the lines downed was what Sonya Dixon, OMU spokeswoman of Owensboro Municipal Utilities, called a “primary line” that provides power to numerous homes.
“Primary lines are the lines that serve whole neighborhoods,” Dixon said. “We did have a tree limb that took down a primary line which affected those (customers) and we do have tree crews and different crews there that are working to restore that power.”
Dixon said most of the outages within the city were a result of broken poles, high winds and fallen limbs that affected secondary lines.
Much like Barr, Dixon could not provide a specific timetable on when the outages would be fixed, but she did say that she does not expect them to last an “extended period of time.”
She reminded customers to never approach downed power lines, even if they are trying to help remove a limb; she said it could cause serious injury and to call the appropriate services to fix it.
“I know it’s very tempting for people to get and and start removing those limbs from lines, and that sort of thing,” Dixon said. “We encourage customers… to assume those are all electrical, and assume they’re all hot; we certainly don’t want anyone to be injured.”
Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess with Owensboro Police Department said the calls for downed trees and lines were not unusual for them to handle during a storm.
Emergency officials reported some property damage from the storm.
Steve Leonard, battalion chief with the Owensboro Fire Department, said the department is used to the number of calls they saw Friday morning.
At one point, he said, the fire department had all of its units out dealing with fallen trees and power lines.
“I know that there for about an hour we had every unit out on the street,” Leonard said. “Nothing severe. Trees down, lines down, poles on fire, the typical stuff you have during high winds and thunderstorms and...it’s nothing unusual. That’s the kind of responses we went on.”
Sheriff Barry Smith said his department did not see a lot of extra calls due to the storm. He said the fire department dealt with most incidents like that.
Neither the sheriff or the Owensboro emergency services reported any injuries.
