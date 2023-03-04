Thousands of people lost power in Owensboro and across the region Friday, after storms lashed the area with high winds and heavy rainfall.

In Owensboro, winds were recorded as high as 58 miles per hour, and the National Weather Service was estimating windspeed across the region was as high as 60 to 70 miles per hour during the Friday afternoon storm.

