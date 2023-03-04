Thousands of people lost power in Owensboro and across the region Friday, after storms lashed the area with high winds and heavy rainfall.
In Owensboro, winds were recorded as high as 58 miles per hour, and the National Weather Service was estimating windspeed across the region was as high as 60 to 70 miles per hour during the Friday afternoon storm.
Electricians from Owensboro Municipal Utilities and Kenergy were called in Daviess County to repair lines struck by falling trees, or power poles snapped in the wind.
“We have significant damage throughout the city,” city-county 911 Director Paul Nave said shortly after the storm cleared the city. “We have trees down on houses. We have poles and lines down throughout the city.”
Justin Gibbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said the storm, which struck shortly after noon and followed a morning of heavy rain, had a major impact.
“We have damage all over,” Gibbs said. “We have widespread damage.”
Between 3 and 3.5 inches or rain had fallen by the time the storm moved east out of the region.
“It was a strong overall storm system,” with storms that formed in front of the system, Gibbs said.
Daviess County Emergency Management Director Andy Ball, who was out scouting damage Friday, said the majority of what he was seeing was from downed trees, broken power poles and damaged roofs.
Power poles were down “throughout the entire county,” Ball said.
City Fire Chief James Howard said firefighters responded to 19 reports of people needing assistance after the storm, many of which were storm-related. Howard said OFD received no reports of injuries from downed power lines or fallen trees.
In the city, OMU crews were working multiple outages Friday, with large sections of northwest and along West Parrish Avenue between Frederica Street and Bittel Road without power. Smaller outages dotted the city.
As many as 4,000 OMU customers were without power during the height of the OMU outage, but crews had restored power to areas around Tamarack Road and around Booth Avenue before 4 p.m.
Leslie Barr, communications and public relations specialist for Kenergy, said 17,000 members were without power, and that crews were responding to 200 different damage points.
“We have all available crews out, and they’ll work util they can get power restored,” Barr said.
While crews were working, people should anticipate significant outages, Barr said.
“We’ll be working throughout the night getting poles replaced,” Barr said. “It will be a long night for our crews.”
Both OMU and Kenergy cautioned people to avoid downed power lines, and not to approach, drive over or attempt to move them.
“Just assume the are energized and dangerous,” Barr said.
Numerous roads were closed across Daviess County due to high water.
Ball said the Ohio River is expected to reach 35.5 feet by Monday, which would cause flooding into bottom lands. River levels would hover there for a few days before beginning to fall Thursday, Ball said.
“We’ll see some Panther Creek flooding and some of the typical rural roads will have water over them,” Ball said. “I don’t suspect, unless something changes, we’ll have major flooding issues.”
Gibbs said, by comparison, the weather Saturday was expected to be typical for March.
“Everything should be quieting down, with back to normal temperatures,” Gibbs said.
