Road crews were working 12-hour shifts Monday as a winter storm swept through the region, bringing snow and freezing temperatures.

While only a small amount had fallen on Owensboro by early Monday morning, the snowfall began increasing Monday evening. The National Weather Service had estimated as much as 10 inches by the time the storm moved out of the region late Monday night.

Unfortunately, Monday’s storm is not expected to be the last round of winter weather. Another chance of snow, with possible freezing rain, is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Greg Meffert, lead forecaster for the National Weather Service in Paducah, said the amount of accumulation Monday depended on how quickly precipitation switched over from “snow pellets” to snow.

Daviess Emergency Management has declared a “white flag” homeless cold weather emergency through Friday night, which means an emergency shelter will be open at Owensboro Christian Church on New Hartford Road if there are no beds at St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter.

If Owensboro Christian Church is needed, bus transportation will be provided at 6 p.m. from the Pitino Shelter, and Owensboro city buses can also provide free transportation. Breakfast and dinner will be served at the Pitino Shelter.

Andy Ball, emergency management director for Daviess County, said only a handful of people have sought shelter during “white flag” nights.

“I think the most we’ve had in a single night is four,” Ball said. But, during extended period of cold weather, “usually we’ll get more and more,” he said.

“We brought out a crew (Sunday) night, and they applied a layer of salt as a pre-treatment,” said Stephen Franklin, Owensboro’s deputy public works director. City crews were plowing the city’s “priority one” routes Monday, which include the city’s main streets, and “priority two” routes, such as Bittel Road, Lewis Lane, Salem Drive and Medley Road.

People with driveways should move their vehicles off streets to help the plowing process, Ball said.

Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said crews are plowing priority routes in the county’s 10 road zones and are plowing secondary roads in the zones as well.

“We hit the priority rounds, and we go to the other streets ... and then we hit the priority routes again,” Brasher said. “If there’s time in a 12-hour shift, we can usually get the priority routes twice” and the secondary routes at least once.

Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state Highway Department’s Madisonville district, said crews were plowing the “A” and “B” priority highways Monday, including interstates, parkways, U.S. 431, U.S. 231, Kentucky 54 and U.S. 60. Routes to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital were also be plowed, she said.

“The ‘C’ route is the route right in front of your house,” Jaggers said. “It’s going to be a while before we get to those.

“They’ll continue plowing as long as it’s snowing,” Jaggers said Monday morning.

But road conditions were expected to remain treacherous throughout the region. “Driving conditions are just not favorable for commuting right now,” Jagger said. People who can avoid driving are recommended to stay off the roads.

“You are more likely to get stuck in the snow, and it’s really cold,” Jaggers said. “It’s just not safe.”

Forecasters didn’t have a full picture of the next round of winter weather as of Monday morning, Meffert said.

“There is a potential for snow and ice,” he said.

