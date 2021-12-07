Crews were working to restore power to residents in Daviess County and beyond after a Sunday evening storm brought high winds, rain and hail, resulting in downed power lines.
Mary Lamm, hydrologist with the National Weather Center in Paducah, said Monday that the storm was caused by a “pretty strong cold front.”
“We had some showers and thunderstorms that developed out ahead of it,” Lamm said. “Some of those actually produced some small hail and some not so small hail.”
Lamm said hail was measured in Paducah of up to 1.5 inches in diameter.
“It produced quite a bit of wind damage,” she said. “I think that is probably where you are seeing a lot of trees down, and maybe some power lines down.”
Sonya Dixon, Owensboro Municipal Utilities spokeswoman, said Monday that OMU restored service to 500 of the initial 1,000 residences affected by the power outages by 1:30 a.m. Monday. An additional 300 customers had their power restored by 2:45 a.m.
Dixon said that by Monday afternoon, all OMU customers had power restored.
Leslie Barr, Kenergy Corp. communications specialist, said that out of the 14 western Kentucky counties Kenergy provides electric power to, 10 reported power outages.
“Daviess County didn’t get the worst part of the storms last night,” Barr said.
Kenergy initially had a blip of about 720 reported power outages, but between 300 and 350 across the 10 counties were reported as lasting longer.
“Right now, we have 45 members that are still off in Daviess County,” Barr said Monday afternoon.
The outages in Daviess County involved three different outage locations, two of which involved downed utility poles, while a third location involved a lightning strike that damaged some underground equipment.
“Our crews are working to get those restored; they should be restored by (Monday) afternoon or evening,” Barr said.
Kevin Derossit, Owensboro street manager, said there were three or four locations where tree limbs fell into the city streets.
“I haven’t heard of a lot of damage around town myself, so once we look at that, we will kind of see what is needed,” he said.
Derossit said the idea of the city having an additional tree limb pickup this year had not been ruled out, he would just have to see if the situation warranted it.
“If we started getting a bunch of calls, that would have to be something that we would take a look at,” he said.
Lamm said that she could not say exactly what parts of western Kentucky received the most storm damage, partly because they happened during the night.
“Hitting overnight, all the reports are actually very sporadic, we just have that problem,” she said. “The reports that we do have kind of came in when the sun came up, and a lot of what we are going out and looking at ... we know that there is damage associated with what we saw on radar overnight that may have produced a tornado, so those are the areas that we are going to.”
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.