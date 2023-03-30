Newton Parrish Elementary School principal Alicia Storm will become director of multi-tiered systems of support (MTSS) for Owensboro Public Schools on July 1.
According to an OPS press release, the position is responsible for implementing, managing and sustaining district-wide multi-tiered support systems at all grade levels.
“I love data and instruction, and when I was looking at the job description, there was a lot of those in that,” she said.
Storm will replace Janie Boarman, who will retire at the end of the academic year.
“Janie is an excellent role model, and I have some big shoes to fill,” Storm said. “She’s laid a solid foundation for the role and MTSS within OPS.”
In the director of MTSS role, Storm will collaborate with school intervention programs to make sure students are succeeding.
“I’ll also work with social-emotional learning and making sure the students are well cared for, especially bouncing back from the pandemic,” she said. “There’s also positive behavioral intervention work and looking at assessments.”
Storm said she is looking forward to having a new set of challenges.
“I’m excited about getting into other schools within OPS,” she said. “I will miss the students (at Newton Parrish) and their hugs.”
Storm said she will start with learning what the position entails before making big changes.
Storm has been principal at Newton Parrish since 2020 and, prior to that, served as principal at Wayland Elementary School in Ohio County for 14 years.
A new principal for Newton Parrish has not been announced. The school’s site-based council will begin the search during its early-April meeting.
Storm has a bachelors of arts in Spanish teaching from the University of Southern Indiana and a masters in education administration and Rank I from Western Kentucky University. She also spent time studying at Universidad Madero in Mexico.
She began her career as a Spanish teacher at Owensboro Middle and Owensboro High schools.
“Alicia will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role in the district,” OPS superintendent Matthew Constant said. “She has been a fantastic principal, both here at OPS and in Ohio County, and her experience in multiple districts will make her a valuable asset to our schools and this work.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
