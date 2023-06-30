Thunderstorms that rolled into the area on Thursday brought heavy rain, high wind gusts and even some hail, causing thousands to lose power.
Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said there were widespread power outages, several dozen fallen trees and ongoing flooding.
“The flooding is spread out and there have not been any detailed reports yet,” Ball said Thursday morning. “The streets and storm drains can’t handle that much water ...”
As of Thursday evening, Ball had no concrete number on wind gusts in the area, but said EMA and the National Weather Service had been expecting them to reach up to 70 mph.
Ball said he had seen reports of dime-sized hail around the county, but “nothing significant.”
With the steady rainfall, Ball said Daviess County received at least one to two inches.
“Henderson has 3.12 inches so far and McLean has 2.43,” he said. “We would fall somewhere in the middle of those.”
In the midst of the storms, there were several reports from Verizon customers losing service.
“A lot of people rely on smartphones, TVs or radio,” Ball said. “There’s nothing better than a NOAA All-Hazards weather radio.”
Ball said Daviess County EMA can program the radios in the office for Whitesville and Madisonville residents to receive more local alerts.
“Having the weather radio near the primary bedroom or centralized location, especially at night, is the best method,” he said.
Leslie Barr, communications and public relations specialist with Kenergy, said the company had 7,090 members without power at 10:31 a.m. with 3,591 customers in Daviess County reporting outages at 3 p.m.
“We try to stay as prepared as possible and be storm ready with crews on standby,” she said. “The weather can be unpredictable.”
Barr said Kenergy pulled 80 contractors to assist with the outages on Thursday.
Safety is the top concern for Kenergy during inclement weather, Barr said.
“We make sure to keep our crews rested and ready,” she said. “With something like this with continuous severe weather, we have crews working around the clock but we have to look out for their safety.”
To view the latest Kenergy outage map, visit stormcenter.kenergycorp.com.
Sonya Dixon, spokesperson for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, said they began receiving reports of power outages around 8 a.m.
The area of Griffith Avenue was one of the largest areas in Owensboro to lose power, with approximately 1,000 members affected.
“There was a large limb that fell, which caused the outage,” Dixon said.
For OMU, Dixon said downed trees, limbs and wind contributed the most to the outages.
“Before storms, we monitor the weather and make sure the trucks are fully loaded with the equipment and gear needed,” she said.
In terms of restoration, OMU uses a “methodical” form to provide estimates for when customers can expect their power to be back on.
“We begin with critical infrastructure like medical facilities,” Dixon said. “If those aren’t affected, then we start with the largest amount of members that we can get reconnected in the shortest amount of time.”
Dixon said there could be severe weather into the weekend and encourages residents to report downed power lines and to not drive over lines in the street or to approach them.
To view the latest OMU outage map, visit outage.omu.org.
To report a downed power line to Kenergy, contact 800-844-4832. To report to OMU, contact 270-926-3200.
