I am not sure what woke me up. Thunder, probably, but maybe it was the lightning.
And to say I was awake is a pretty generous description, as I became only barely, and groggily, conscious, just enough for the midnight storm to register in my brain.
My dog Roof was sound asleep at the foot of the bed. Unlike every other dog I’ve ever had, Roof is totally and absolutely oblivious to storms, fireworks, sirens and every other loud noise created by man or nature.
Nevertheless, I patted the mattress next to me and murmured an invitation for him to scoot up next to me. I am pretty sure Roof was still more asleep than awake as he slithered sleepily toward my pillow, but he dozed off again before he made it quite that far.
Not that it mattered. I had already fallen pretty much back to sleep by then myself.
But not before I heard a few more crashes and roars of thunder, and, from somewhere far away in the night, the mournful whistle of a passing train.
“Everybody loves the sound of a train in the distance,” I mumbled, just before fading away; “everybody thinks it’s true.”
By the next morning, the storms had passed, although the world outside my window remained cloudy and dreary — a melancholy kind of beauty that feels peaceful and safe to people like me.
Now, though, the winds had picked up. I could hear the wind howling and whistling outside, like a wolf seeking to find a way inside my sanctuary.
Ah, if only that wolf knew the truth.
Because that sound, too, is comforting to me, even at its fiercest and most relentless.
There was a time when storms frightened me, a time when the eerie roar of the wind would have made me anxious and fearful.
But now I embrace the storms, revel in the thunder and lightning and thrill to the roar of the wind.
I have learned there are benefits to living through hard times, and one of them is gaining the realization of what can and can’t hurt you.
So rage on, storms of life.
