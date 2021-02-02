Owensboro Health Chief Executive Officer Greg Strahan and Chief Financial Officer John Hackbarth will remain at OH until a new CEO is named.
Strahan and Hackbarth announced plans last summer to retire Feb. 1, which was Monday.
The OH board of directors formed a transition committee, chaired by board of directors chairman Jeff Carpenter, following the announcement to search for candidates to take over the two positions.
The Messenger-Inquirer reached out to Carpenter on Monday, but he referred all questions about the hiring and transition process to the OH marketing department.
The search was originally expected to take six months.
Since then, according to the OH announcement, the board has been working to identify candidates with necessary experience and skills to help transition OH into its next chapter.
“The board takes its responsibility very seriously and is committed to selecting a leader that is best suited to meet the challenges of the moment and build on the tremendous strengths of Owensboro Health,” the announcement stated.
The board is still continuing its search for a new CEO and CFO, with Strahan and Hackbarth both agreeing to remain in their current positions.
Strahan has held the title of CEO since 2016. Prior to that, he worked nine years as chief operating officer for OH, as well as two years as vice president of business development and community health services.
Hackbarth has served as the health care system’s CFO since 2008.
With Strahan and Hackbarth at the helm, OH added two hospitals — OH Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville and OH Twin Lakes Medical Center in Leitchfield — and opened healthplexes in Madisonville, Henderson and Powderly.
OH Medical Group also grew from 19 providers to 200 under Strahan and Hackbarth’s leadership.
“The board greatly appreciates their dedication and support as it continues its important work,” the announcement stated of Strahan and Hackbarth. “Owensboro Health looks forward to announcing the appointment of a new CEO in the near future.”
