Owensboro Health announced Thursday that both Greg Strahan, president and CEO, and John Hackbarth, CFO, have announced plans to retire simultaneously, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
According to the announcement, the system’s board of directors will form a transition committee that will search for the organization’s next president in the months ahead.
Story will be updated.
