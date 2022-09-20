Several weeks ago a stranger, an elderly gentleman, got off the train at Maceo and, loaded down with charts and maps, went to a certain tract of land designated by his chart. The next day he was digging in the sail looking for buried treasure. Anyone wanting a job assisting him to dig was hired on the spot at $5 a day. He got plenty of hands digging and while they dug he looked on while seated under a tree with a big Winchester rifle to protect the treasure should it be found. While digging they are said to have discovered an underground vault. Upon examining the vault the stranger found papers and claims that relatives of his buried the papers years ago with lots of gold and that he is the rightful heir. People of Maceo think that he is demented but a few believe he is a revenue man with an eye on the moonshine bottoms.

Sept. 19, 1922, concrete floors for the dairy barns and other improvements in equipment were recommended by Miss Sarah H. Vance, state food and drug inspector, at a meeting of dairymen and ice cream manufacturers called by her at city hall. Dairymen acceded to the construction of such floors provided the one and two cow owners did the same. Miss Vance expressed herself as being pleased with the improvements.

