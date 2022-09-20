Several weeks ago a stranger, an elderly gentleman, got off the train at Maceo and, loaded down with charts and maps, went to a certain tract of land designated by his chart. The next day he was digging in the sail looking for buried treasure. Anyone wanting a job assisting him to dig was hired on the spot at $5 a day. He got plenty of hands digging and while they dug he looked on while seated under a tree with a big Winchester rifle to protect the treasure should it be found. While digging they are said to have discovered an underground vault. Upon examining the vault the stranger found papers and claims that relatives of his buried the papers years ago with lots of gold and that he is the rightful heir. People of Maceo think that he is demented but a few believe he is a revenue man with an eye on the moonshine bottoms.
• Sept. 19, 1922, concrete floors for the dairy barns and other improvements in equipment were recommended by Miss Sarah H. Vance, state food and drug inspector, at a meeting of dairymen and ice cream manufacturers called by her at city hall. Dairymen acceded to the construction of such floors provided the one and two cow owners did the same. Miss Vance expressed herself as being pleased with the improvements.
• Sept. 20, the Rev. Fred Fox was being held at the New Albany police station pending investigation and his wife in a serious condition at the hospital here from a pistol bullet wound in the breast. Mrs. Fox declared the shooting was accidental and her husband has not been able to discuss the affair coherently. Fox had not been acting normal for some time.
• Sept. 21, Miss Lena Lashley was fatally injured by an I.C. freight train west of the Hartford post office. She had gone for the mail and while on her return home passed along the railway siding, the engine of a passing train striking her. The left side of her skull was crushed and she sustained other injuries. Her death occurred a few hours later.
• Sept. 22, fire at Corydon, Ky., destroyed two business houses and threatened to destroy the whole business block. Corydon has no fire department. The fire was getting such headway that the bucket volunteer brigade could not check it, and a call was made for the Henderson fire department for help. The department made the run in 20 minutes after draining two cisterns attached 1,200 feet of hose to a pond and in a few minutes checked the place and prevented further spread of the flames.
• Sept. 23, observing fire prevention week Oct. 2 to 9, every building in the city school system will present a play, “Trial of Fire,” which calls for a cast of 17. A questionnaire will be sent out by the children which will be filled out by them with the assistance of their parents and returned. The fire department will cooperate with the schools in observance of the week. Special fire drills will be put on during the week.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 19, 1972, Gus Paris, professor of history at Kentucky Wesleyan College, spoke on “Our Heritage” at the September meeting of the Owensboro Kappa Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa teachers honorary sorority. Paris told members the necessity for each generation to reevaluate and reassess the world in which they live. He challenged the teachers to teach basic American history and ideals with a special emphasis on respect for the American flag and the American ideal of equal opportunity for all.
• Sept. 20, Hancock County has been hampered in its firefighting ability after its most frequently used tank truck became disabled after a grass fire south of Hawesville was brought under control. The only other tuck in Lewisport available to fight county fires is without a tank. It does have a pump but cannot be used unless a water supply is near the fire. The pump truck must rely on ponds. Rivers and wells for water.
• Sept. 21, an aluminum company has announced plans to locate a plant in the Owensboro Riverport Authority (ORA) industrial park. The ORA industrial park will be adjacent to the proposed general cargo river terminal planned for construction on the left bank of the Ohio River near Bon Harbor Hills. Construction of the plant will begin as soon as possible. The plant will require employment of 40 people with an anticipated total employment of 100 in the future.
• Sept. 22, the Zion United Church of Christ, 7th and Allen streets, will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a centennial worship service. The guest speaker is Dr. Robert V. Moss, president of the United Church of Christ. The congregation of Zion United Church of Christ has had four names, each one reflecting its denominational affiliation and changes in its denominational name. All four have included the name “Zion.”
