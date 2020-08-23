Saturday morning, David Bell was sitting behind his 1957 Chevrolet at Diamond Lake Resort. The bumpers gleamed and the burgundy paint was spotless. But it hadn’t always been that way.
“This car came out of a barn in Sacramento, Kentucky,” Bell said, as people walked by admiring Bell’s car and other vehicles during the resort’s annual “Street Legends” car show. Restoring the vehicle took four years and cost in the neighborhood of $30,000, which included the vehicle Bell had traded with the ’57’s owner.
“I traded a ’65 Ford convertible that was running, for this, which wasn’t,” Bell said.
Cars, pickup trucks and hot rods from across American automotive history were parked in long rows across the campground Saturday, the second day of the massive car show. People walked along the lines, admiring the vehicles and swapping car stories with the owners.
“This is a good show. There’s a lot of cars — a lot of good cars,” said Glenn Midkiff, who was displaying his restored 1983 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck. As with Bell, restoring the vehicle cost Midkiff several thousand dollars.
“It was a three-year restoration,” Midkiff said. “I had to re-do the bed, the front fender and the inside.” The C10 was in poor shape when Midkiff found it, but it was his dream car.
“That’s what I was looking for,” Midkiff said. “I had an S10 and restored it, but I was looking for something a little bigger.”
There are different philosophies about vintage vehicles, it seems. For some enthusiasts, finding a dilapidated classic car and bringing it back to its former glory is the goal. But others want to preserve their vehicle as-is.
Tommy Murphy, of Philpot, was definitely in the second group. Murphy came to “Street Legends” with his vintage Pontiac Grand Prix. Although the car is almost 50 years old, the vehicle had only about 56,000 miles on it, and the car’s sharp black paint is the same paint the factory sprayed on the vehicle in the early 1970s.
“You can see all the little dents,” Murphy said. The few spots of rust on tires added character to the vehicle.
“I’d hate to fix it,” Murphy said. “It wouldn’t be original … I looked for 10 years to find this one.”
Murphy once turned down buying a similar vehicle because the vehicle identification number had been removed during the restoration process, which meant Murphy would never know the vehicle’s story.
“I like a car with a history,” Murphy said.
Bell, who was participating in his first “Street Legends” car show, said stopping to talk to people and share car stories “is why I come to car shows.” For Bell, the ’57 Chevy has been part of his life story for decades.
“I had one when I was 16. I got married in one,” Bell said. “I sold that car for $500 in 1974, and I wanted one (again) ever since.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
