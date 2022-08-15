The annual Street Legends Car Show starts Friday at Diamond Lake Resort.
Event spokeswoman Janie Cecil said she’s seen about 200 pre-registrations and expects anywhere between 300 and 500 cars to be on display.
“Weather is everything for everything when it comes to a car show,” she said. “We’ll have 400-500 cars if the weather is pretty.”
The event, in its 16th year, draws car enthusiasts locally and as far as away as Alabama.
“A lot of people come that enjoy camping with the car show,” Cecil said. “They love both — it gives em something else to do besides the car show.”
Everything from classic cars to modern Challengers and Mustangs will be on display, Cecil added.
This year, kids will judge which vehicle receives the coveted car of the year award. Cecil said a “tough luck” award will also be bestowed on someone who had a flat tire or some other misfortune leading up to or at the event.
“That usually goes to whoever comes up with the weirdest story,” she said.
Both the car of the year and the tough luck trophies are made of used car parts, Cecil said.
Even if people don’t have a prize-winning automobile, they can still pay the $20 parking fee to register and have a chance at winning hourly cash giveaways Friday and Saturday.
Along with the food, merchandise and festivities, the public will also have a chance to enter raffles for prizes such as gift certificates to Whittaker Guns and a weed eater from Hagan’s Outdoor Equipment.
According to Cecil, the Street Legends Car Show has raised more than $112,000 for local youth charities. This year, Cecil said proceeds from the car registrations will go to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church’s youth group, while money from public ticket sales will go to various other charities, including the St. Joseph’s Peace Mission.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and there will be an 8 p.m. showing of the movie “Cars” at the Good Time Theater at the Diamond Late Resort.
