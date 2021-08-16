Street Legends, the big car show at Diamond Lake Resort, will be celebrating its 15th year on Friday and Saturday.
And there should be a lot of cars from several states on display.
“This year, preregistration — 165 vehicles — is already 10% above the previous record,” Janie Cecil, spokeswoman for the show, said last week. “That’s outstanding. And there are always cars that show up on the day of the show.”
The show usually attracts 300-plus vehicles.
The first year of the event saw 228 vehicles. In 2012, more than 600 classic cars and trucks came. And the following year, the Southeast Tourism Society named Street Legends one of its Top 20 events for August and September.
Last year, despite the pandemic, Cecil said, “We had about an average number of cars. It went well.”
Cars and trucks mostly come from Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and Ohio.
But Cecil said, “One guy is coming from Las Vegas. He has family here, but he said this gives him a good reason to come home.”
She said a 1935 Plymouth and a 1932 Ford Model B will be among the older vehicles there.
“We have all ages, and we enjoy them all,” Cecil said.
The show will give away a total of $3,000 in drawings for car owners over the two days.
Money raised by the show will go to St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children in Owensboro. And the Apollo High School girls’ tennis team will be parking spectators’ cars for $5 each to raise money.
“Our goal is to help children in need in our local community,” Cecil said.
The show also features a swap meet, vendors, a garage sale and food.
Twelve-foot by 12-foot spaces for the swap meet and flea market are $10. People interested in one can call Dan Murphy at 270-314-2912.
“Diamond Lake is a great place,” Cecil said. “Some of the car owners camp there during the show.”
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
This year Street Legends will be competing with the first Owensboro HydroFair in 40 years.
“I don’t know how it will affect us,” Cecil said. “They’re probably different crowds.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
