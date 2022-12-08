The annual Street Legends car show at Diamond Lake Resort ended in August after 16 years.
But it’s coming back in August 2023 with a slightly new name and a new location.
Promoter Jimmy Allyn recently teased the event on Facebook.
But he said Tuesday that it will be January before all the details are worked out.
Allyn’s Facebook post said that after the closing was announced, “We reached out to the board of directors from the Street Legend series. We requested to use the word “Legends” or “Legendary” as well as the third weekend in August in an effort to rename/rebrand the show and keep it alive.”
He said, “The former group was very gracious and kind to work with, they did give us permission to continue with the name and dates.”
The new name will be Bluegrass Legends Car/Truck/Rat-Rod/Jeep & Motorcycle Show.
It will serve as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The announcement says, “This positions this show a week prior to the Evansville ‘Frog Follies,’ and we hope this bring an opportunity for vendors who travel to attend two weekends within 50 miles of each other.”
Allyn said the 2023 show will be at Moreland Park and the Sportscenter, including inside the Sportscenter.
He said it will include the car show, food trucks, music, vendors, a beer garden and limited dry camping.
Allyn said he’s working with Fran Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5; Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Tim Ross, the city’s public events director on the project.
“Our press release should be ready mid-January,” he said.
When Street Legends, which had raised $130,000 for local children’s charities, announced that it was closing, Janie Cecil, spokeswoman for the event, said the 2022 version had 337 cars registered.
It was still very successful, she said, but Cecil said she had struggled to find volunteers to help keep the event going.
“A lot of us are getting older, and you can’t find young help anymore — especially for volunteering.,” she said. “We hated it, but we can’t do it forever.”
