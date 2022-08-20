There was no shortage of muscle cars, hot rods and every shiny, rumbling engine in-between Friday as the annual Street Legends Car Show revved up at Diamond Lake Resort.
Link Bell, the original organizer of the event, started Street Legends 16 years ago as a different kind of car show that places less of an emphasis on judging classic cars, but more on camaraderie and raising money for causes such as St. Joseph’s Peace Mission.
“We don’t consider this a car show; we consider it a gathering,” Bell said. “We have two or three trophies we give away, but they’re just for whatever we want to pick to give to; it’s not a serious judging.”
Bell first had the idea to bring a car show to Diamond Lake in western Daviess County a couple of years before making it a reality.
He was initially talked out of it because people told him no one would drive out to Diamond Lake, which is about a 15- to 20-minute drive from the city limits.
But Bell saw the potential.
“I just liked the environment; I could see in my mind what it would look like,” he said. “You see, most of the time you go to a car show and the people putting it on, they want to tell you where to park, provide you space; we don’t do that. You park wherever you want to park and people just seem to love that.”
Instead of trophies, participants have a chance to win $100 through a drawing each hour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an additional $500 at the end of the day Friday and $1,000 at the end of the day Saturday.
For the weekend, an estimated 300 to 500 cars are expected to be on display throughout the resort.
Among them Friday were father and son car enthusiasts Randy Schaefer Sr. and Randy Schaefer Jr.
They brought Randy Schaefer Jr.’s three vehicles — a 2001 Corvette, a 1972 Chevy C10 and a 1951 Kaiser-Frazer Henry J — to the show.
“This is normally a really good show, and we try not to miss this one,” said Randy Schaefer Jr., who’s been participating in car shows for the past three years.
Randy Schaefer Jr., 38, of Philpot, said his father raised him around cars, leading him to restoring and collecting vehicles.
“Car people always have a lot in common; it’s just the sounds of the engines, the smells of the exhausts — there’s just something about it that’s always been great,” Randy Schaefer Jr. said.
Hubert Burden of Fordsville brought his 1966 Dodge Monaco and a 2004 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited.
Burden said it’s his Jeep’s uniqueness and rarity that usually gets people’s attention.
“They only made like 2,800 of these, it’s 15 inches longer than a regular Jeep, and it only has two doors,” Burden said. “…People are always asking me if they can buy it.”
Gary Higgs of Owensboro brought his custom 2007 Ford Mustang for more sentimental reasons.
He inherited it from his late stepson — Jeffrey Owen Heflin — who died at age 38 of cancer in 2010.
“I’ve been showing it for him and carrying his legacy,” Higgs said.
The car show, which also features food and retail vendors, continues Saturday, Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.