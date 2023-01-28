College View Middle School string orchestra students were able to learn from a violin soloist on Friday as part of an educational session.
Sandy Cameron, who is playing with the Owensboro Symphony on Saturday as the guest artist and soloist, visited CVMS to speak with students and teach them more about music.
Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s chief executive officer, said music education is at the heart of the organization’s mission.
“Having internationally known artists like Sandy Cameron share their experience with local students is a wonderful way to enhance the students’ education,” Payne said.
Payne said Cameron debuted at a young age, has traveled the world playing for audiences large and small and has a wealth of experience to share with the beginning string students at CVMS.
Gregory Olson, director of education for the symphony and part-time orchestra teacher at CVMS, said the session is just one aspect of education that the symphony is involved in.
“It’s all part of the OSO’s dedication to music education, as well as the performance of the orchestra,” he said.
As part of their contract, each guest soloist has to do an educational appearance, either in a school system or homeschool group.
This was the first educational session the orchestra has conducted since March 2020.
“I’m just so glad to see it back and happening again,” Olson said. “This is something the kids really need to see.”
The students in Friday’s session were engaged with Cameron, asking questions and discussing different aspects of music.
“You could see just from their responses, and getting to be so close to her, it was great to have it in this smaller setting,” Olson said.
Having musicians like Cameron speak with students provides them with inspiration, Olson said.
“These young people are working really hard to learn to play instruments and when they see someone who is obviously doing it incredibly well, and loving every minute of it, it’s absolutely inspirational,” he said.
Cameron has described her style as more “non-traditional” and Olson said it’s equally important for the students experience that.
“The students today are first- and second-year students, they’re learning the fundamentals of playing an instrument,” he said. “As they become stronger, they’ll develop their own style.”
Watching his students interact with Cameron and to see them enjoy the experience is something that Olson said is incredibly exciting.
“I came to Owensboro as a performer and got into education early on, but it’s become an important part of my life,” he said. “It’s inspirational for me as a teacher and a musician.”
The Owensboro Symphony will be performing “Cinematic Romance” tonight at 7 at the RiverPark Center. Tickers start at $44 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com/owensboro-symphony-cinematic-romance-owensboro-kentucky-01-28-2023/event/1B005D36A2803E6C.
