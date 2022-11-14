The cold November weather didn’t stop walkers from participating in the 18th annual CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday on the Greenbelt to raise money and show support for a good cause.
The fellowship walk was created to help alleviate hunger as part of the nationwide movement put on by Church World Service.
The community-based walks were created as fundraising events to help support the global mission to help transform communities around the globe “through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement and disaster,” according to CWS.
The Rev. Dr. Claudia Ramisch, of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Owensboro and Owensboro- Daviess County Ministerial Association, said CROP initially started as “an arm of farmers in Indiana after the second World War who realized they had a lot of goods to share and there were a lot of people in Europe who were hungry.”
“They literally started sending crops,” she said. “They would fill up trains with crops and send them overseas.”
Ramisch said it eventually turned into a fundraiser-type initiative.
“The walk piece is to be in solidarity with folks who have to walk for food and water every day, no matter the weather (and) no matter the climate,” she said.
Ramisch was first introduced to the program in 1981 while in northwest Ohio.
She’s been with the walk in Owensboro since the beginning. The last two years people completed walks with their respective church groups as “covid pods.”
Ramisch said it was nice to see the event return to form Sunday.
The fundraising has two prongs, with 25% of the funds going to a community based effort. This year, a portion of donations raised will go to Beverly’s Hearty Slice to help feed those in the area, while the remaining funds will be donated to CWS/CROP to help provide emergency relief kits as well as food and other initiatives.
“They do sustainable farming practices around the world, they help build small cooperatives (and) they teach people how to do sustainable agriculture,” she said.
Ramisch said the need has become more apparent in recent years.
“Throughout the pandemic, the food banks and feeding operations have been completely overwhelmed and it hasn’t stopped,” she said. “Once we even started back to work and things were still flowing pretty well, there were still people in those lines and it’s
never waned.”
The walk also coincided with the 12th edition of Faith Fest Owensboro, a 21/2-week celebration to honor the several religions in the community.
“Church World Service is an ecumenical organization for Christians, CROP is their feeding arm (that) partners with other organizations that aren’t just Christians — so it’s their inner faith arm to address immediate needs and emergencies,” she said. “It fits right in. It’s how you cooperate with real-world needs. It’s not just worrying about each other’s cool scriptures and rituals and practices; it’s actually doing something together to help the people in your community.”
For more information or to donate, visit crophungerwalk.org.
