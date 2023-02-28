A number of power outages occurred Monday as strong winds made its way into Owensboro-Daviess County area.
According to Austin McLimore, director of delivery for Owensboro Municipal Utilities, reports of outages began before the afternoon hours after winds picked up around 11:30 a.m.
One of the biggest outages, McLimore said, occurred at East Fourth Street, where a large tree fell, taking down a set of conductors and breaking a couple of poles.
“That’s been our largest outage for the day that originally affected just over 800 customers,” he said.
By mid-afternoon, McLimore said the outage was mostly restored with only 30 people still affected.
Before noon, OMU reported three active power outages before the number rose to 18 outages around 4 p.m., in turn affecting 1,006 customers.
“We’ve just had sporadic outages all across the service territory,” McLimore said Monday. “It’s been gradual and steady since about 11:45 a.m. or so. When that first one came in just before noon, it’s been pretty steady; and about the time we get one section restored, we’ll have another problem pop out ….”
According to McLimore, OMU’s control center reported wind gusts “around the 40 mph mark” but said the wind doesn’t directly affect the physical power lines.
“Typically, it’s not the wind that causes us the problems on the power system,” he said. “It’s the items that the wind throws into the lines. So most of the power outages that we experience during wind events (are from) fallen tree limbs, broken tree limbs (and) trees uprooting.”
McLimore said, “We’ve got a pretty good grip on everything” as of Monday afternoon with all crews restoring power as quickly as possible, with most power coming back within 11/2 hours.
However, he added that the weather can cause some challenges.
“There are some limitations when we do get these high wind gusts about getting the bucket trucks in the air,” he said. “Obviously, the safety of our crew (and the public) is the utmost concern …. When these wind gusts get over 30 or 40 mph, these trucks aren’t designed to be able to have the buckets up in the air, so (our crew) have to use their judgment on whether it’s safe to put them up to restore the power or try to wait a little bit.”
McLimore said OMU was also actively looking into “down line calls” and wants to remind the public to not assume if a line is down that it’s “deenergized.”
“Give us a call and let us check it,” he said.
McLimore said customers and the public can continue to stay informed with updates during power outages through OMU’s social media page at facebook.com/omu.org.
“The biggest thing is to have a plan and stay tuned to the weather and the ever-evolving and changing conditions around you,” he said.
For more information, visit omu.org or call 270-926-3200.
Customers can also sign up for text alerts regarding system status and other breaking news and updates at omu.org/text-alerts.
