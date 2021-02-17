Kentucky lawmakers commemorated Black History Month on Tuesday by acknowledging the struggles of the last year, pointing to areas of progress and saying there is more work to be done.

The Kentucky Legislative Black Caucus hosted the event, which was held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of this year’s commemoration was “The Struggle Continues,” said Sen. Reginald Thomas, a Lexington Democrat and the Senate’s Minority Caucus chair.

“There is a historic struggle against racism and for social justice,” Thomas said. “There is a struggle for economic equality. There’s the struggle reflected in the disparate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “

The pandemic highlighted the health disparities between whites and Blacks in Kentucky, with the pandemic taking a disproportionate toll on Black residents.

“What we’ve all seen in this pandemic is what systematic inequality to health care truly does,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “During the summer, we were losing Black and African-American Kentuckians to COVID-19 at twice the rate they make up of the population.”

In August, the state launched an initiative to enroll Black and Hispanic residents in Medicaid. Beshear said the result was “death rates (for Black residents) as a percentage of population plummeted, and are now in line with the overall population.”

“We were able to work to address a systemic wrong in the middle of a pandemic,” Beshear said.

Other disparities exist: A recent report from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce reported that Blacks made up 21.8% of the state’s prison population in 2018, although only 8.5% of the state’s total population is black.

Academic disparities were also identified by the Chamber report, which said 21.1% of Black students achieved proficiency on state achievement tests compared to 49% of white students. In math, 13.5% of Black students were proficient compared to 39% of whites. While comparable percentages of white and Black children were considered prepared for kindergarten in 2015, a large achievement gap opened up between white and Black students by third grade, with Black students far behind on reading scores.

Beshear acknowledged the summer of civil rights protests that took place in Louisville and across the country in the wake of the killings of George Floyd by a police officer and Minneapolis, and of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who were serving a “no knock” search warrant in the middle of the night.

“We’ve seen history this last year, history in the sense of 400 years of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow leading the calls for justice, justice for individuals and society,” Beshear said. “... I know I will never be able to feel the weight of emotion of those 400 years. I’ve never suffered from systemic racism. So I listen, I try to hear and I try to see.”

State Chief Justice John Minton said the court system has worked to address racial and ethnic disparities and issued a plan last year to identify and address those. That effort rose from juvenile justice code reform in 2014, which Minton said, “primarily benefitted white youth and unintentionally exacerbated the disproportionate and disparate outcomes for youth of color in Kentucky’s justice system.”

“We took action to address it, and this action evolved into a model we have used throughout” the court system, he said.

House Speaker David Osborne, a Prospect Republican, said Black History Month is a time to “reflect on people who fight against injustice and discrimination.”

“However, it serves to remind us the work is not complete,” Osborne said. “Recognize there are still disparities in education, economics, criminal justice and health outcomes for African-American Kentuckians. Today’s House is committed to working with anyone willing to have a constructive conversation to identify why those disparities exist and pass good, long-term policy to address them.”

Georgia State Rep. Billy Mitchell, president of the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, said “even as the struggle continues, we are all called for such times as these.” Mitchell highlighted the story of Rosa Parks, the Black woman who started the Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott by refusing to give up her bus seat to white passengers in 1955.

When the boycott ended and Montgomery buses were integrated more than a year later, the bus driver who had Parks arrested was the driver who drove Parks on the first integrated bus, he said.

“Let us show the world despite insurrection attempts and attacks on democracy, just like in our ancestors’ times, even though the struggle continues, we must take the talents, influence and positions we have to make a difference for all,” he said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse