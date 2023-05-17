Officers with the Owensboro Police Department were made aware of a threat directed to a local high school at approximately 2:09 p.m. on Tuesday.
OPD would not release the name of the school and referred requests to Owensboro Public Schools.
Jared Revlett, OPS public information officer, said the juvenile made the threat toward Owensboro High School after a conversation with their pediatrician.
“(The student) said something to his pediatrician, and she called the school, and the school reported it to OPD,” Revlett said. “Any time anything is said referencing potential harm, whether joking or not, we take those seriously, and that is why it was reported to OPD.”
The juvenile was taken into custody, charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and was transported to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.