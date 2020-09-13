Saturday’s student led ‘March for Justice’ called for social justice reform, equality and awareness.
The march, jointly organized by the Black Student Unions of both Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University, began at 10 a.m. at Brescia’s Quad. Over 200 students, faculty and community members were in attendance.
Prior to marching, demonstrators were greeted by Brescia Assistant Dean for Student Activities and Leadership Development Patricia Lovett with NAACP Owensboro President Rev. Rhondalyn Randolph offering a prayer for those in attendance and the success of social justice movements not only in Owensboro-Daviess County, but around the nation.
Bresica BSU co-President Mazvita Ngorosha gave the final word to her fellow students and “allies” before they began marching toward the Daviess County Courthouse. The turnout was exciting, she said.
“It was nice to see that not only students of color showed up, but our allies from other races around the community as well,” she said. “My focus today as I said in my speech was a call to action and awareness. What I would like to see in my generation is more involvement in politics and generating much needed change through our collective voices. That collective voice was evident here today. After today, we will continue to raise awareness and will be encouraging our fellow students to use their voice on election day to enact change.”
Ultimately, demonstrators found themselves on the steps of KWC’s Barnard-Jones Administration Building where KWC sophomore and BSU member Malcolm Hayes gave the keynote address. The basis of his speech focused on the systemic racism.
“The systemic racism and the treatment of black people day in an day out in our nation has been overlooked for too long,” Hayes said. “We are letting people know how wrong it is. This march is a demand for an equality, but it is also in large part a cry for help. We as a people cannot allow this to continue. Today isn’t just about Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd or Tamir Rice. It isn’t just about the major incidents, but generations of people that have been killed or abused in police custody.”
Marching and continuing to keep the issue in the public eye is vital, he said.
“How much do you hear about Breonna Taylor now?” he said. “Not much and the officers that killed her are still getting paid and have not faced justice for their actions. We are tired of seeing that and these issues hit us in the most important ways, mentally and spiritually. If it had been a group of black cops that went into the wrong house and killed a white woman in her sleep punishment would have been carried out immediately. I think many of our leaders think this may blow over, but people like Breonna Taylor will not die in vain. Their names ring out over and over again and this is not something that will go away. Once these crimes are met with justice, then we can shift our focus to making sure that it never happens again.”
While marches and peaceful protests are happening on every level around the nation, seeing a student led movement on the collegiate level is important, said Fr. Larry Hostetter, Brescia president.
“There is a definite feeling that there is a change happening,” he said. “The hope of course is that it will be a positive one as the youth continues the decades long work of the Civil Rights Movement and continue to apply it to the needs of today. That work is not finished. I think students and the nation’s youth have realized that their voices matter and that they can bring about real change by participating in our democracy; and I believe with all of my heart that they can and will. It is inspiring to see them come together and take a stand. KWC and Brescia forming a united front is something that should speak to our wider community.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
