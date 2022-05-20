Mental health leaders within Owensboro and Daviess County schools are praising House Bill 44, which was signed into law earlier this month.

The legislation allows for school districts to offer more provisions for student mental health or behavioral health status.

This bill permits for mental health to be an excused absence for local boards of education that approve it. The bill coincides with the conclusion of a year-long effort of the Commissioner of Education’s Student Advisory Council’s (SAC) to travel the commonwealth speaking to other students about mental health.

The SAC spoke to hundreds of Kentucky students, handed out surveys, and analyzed responses to form 10 recommendations to improve student mental health.

Charleigh Browning, a junior at Marion County High School who is a member of the SAC, said in a release that the group is excited about HB 44, but “we want to go further.”

The 10 recommendations include six excused mental health days per school year; incorporating student voice into all levels of decision-making through tiered interventions and instructional methods; allocating funding for a licensed mental health professional to be on school campuses at all times in every K-12 school; making suicide prevention materials and resources available in every classroom and administrative office, and implementing regularly updated suicide prevention curriculum at least twice a year; using trauma-informed curriculum to be mindful and respectful when addressing the needs of students regarding eating disorders; and recognizing and respecting students preferred pronouns and using gender inclusive language in school, among others.

Summer Bell, Owensboro Public Schools mental health coordinator, was happy to see HB 44, and the student group’s recommendations. She said the district has already been working on many of these recommendations for some time, and she hopes other districts across the commonwealth will also follow suit.

“I feel like we are really on the right path,” she said, adding that the district’s partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Care Center and the Project Prevent grant that helps schools build sustainable mental health programming have both been instrumental is expanding the district’s services.

“OPS is making student mental health a priority, and we are wanting to make sure we provide those supportive services to our students and families,” she said.

Through the Mt. Comp partnership, there are now counselors available in all OPS elementary schools, which has allowed families to receive services easier. In fact, the district has seen an uptick in families taking advantage of those services through this partnership, Bell said.

Christina Dalton, Daviess County Public Schools district social worker, said the district has already been engaged in a lot of the initiatives and recommendations of the SAC.

DCPS also is a recipient of the Project Prevent grant, which has enabled it to train staff in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

DCPS has also increased its mental health team by 120% over the past few years, and now has 13 mental health professionals and school counselors available to help students throughout the school day, Dalton said.

“We began training our staff in Trauma Informed Care for Educators four years ago and continue to make this a foundational piece of everyday practices,” she said. “By implementing trauma informed practices, staff have gained knowledge and awareness to utilize a trauma lens approach and to assist beyond the walls of a classroom. We focus on a whole child approach in order to provide the most positive learning environment for students.”

She agreed that there is much value in student voice, and said the recommendations of the SAC will continue to support student’s mental health needs and continue to normalize mental health.

She said DCPS sees this work as some of the most important school officials can do.

“Our primary goal is to educate students, and this includes providing them with coping skills that they can use for the rest of their lives,” she said. “Prior to COVID, mental health needs were rising and we continue to see these needs increasing this school year. This work is so important because it is reducing the stigma related to mental health. Mental health should be seen as important as physical health. We will continue to adapt in order to support the overall well-being of our students and staff.”

For more information about HB 44, or to view the full list of the SAC’s recommendations, visit https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYDE/bulletins/317afd8.

Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315