The COVID-19 pandemic has strained school counselors and mental health providers, as school districts have struggled to cope with a rise in depression, anxiety and other issues among students,
School counselors and officials from the Kentucky Center for School Safety told a legislative panel Tuesday what students suffered through while they were at home and isolated from fellow students and school staff, and that school officials had a difficult time trying to help students virtually. Although students have been able to return to school, mental health issues, including thoughts of suicide, remain, the panel told lawmakers.
Linda Tyree, director for the Green River Regional Educational Cooperative Crisis Response, told the Interim Education Committee that before the pandemic, her team would have responded to a school for an event such as a death.
Since the pandemic began, however, “we have been called in for times of anxiety, depression (and) suicidal ideation,” she said.
The pandemic compounded the stresses students already face and added the pressure of being at home, where they could be exposed to family stress or abuse, Tyree told committee members. If a student was suffering abuse or neglect, it was hard for them to tell school officials virtually because “often there was a parent or guardian in the room” who was likely the cause of the child’s trauma, Tyree said.
Amy Riley, a counselor at Mercer County Middle School and chairwoman of the Center for School Safety board of directors, said the frequency and intensity of mental health issues among students was made worse by the pandemic. Riley cited an Centers for Disease Control survey released in August that found 25.5% of respondents between the ages of 18 and 24 had seriously considered suicide within the 30 days before they were questioned.
Even after students returned to school, “we would assess two to three students a day” who were considered to be at risk for suicide, Riley said.
Marsha Duncan, a social and emotional learning specialist for LaRue County Schools, said, “our students are struggling with depression ... and suicidal thoughts more than ever.”
Trying to help students who had mental health issues while students were learning remotely was impossible, Duncan said.
Students were also grieving for the loss of their normal school activities and routines, while others are concerned about contracting COVID-19 at school, Duncan said.
“I’ve never seen so many students fearful to be in the school setting,” she said. “... COVID-19 has left so many in a perpetual state of mental turmoil.”
The crisis isn’t limited to students, Duncan said.
“I’ve dealt with suicidal staff members this year,” she said.
The panel told lawmakers schools need more mental health counselors and said teachers and staff need training on mental health first aid.
“Every teacher in the Commonwealth should have this training,” Duncan said. “It’s so vital.”
Owensboro and Daviess County school officials were not on the panel.
Tuesday afternoon, Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools, said the district used a portion of federal funds it received previously to hire additional mental health support staff.
“We started our mental health initiative before the pandemic, so we weren’t scrambling to catch up,” Revlett said.
Later, Revlett said, “we certainly know mental health is an issue, not only with students, but with staff” due to the pandemic. “I think everybody is dealing with that mental stress right now.”
The district has a reporting system, where officials can be altered about a student who needs mental health assistance, Revlett said.
The district has mental health professionals on campuses through a partnership with Mountain Comprehensive Care, Revlett said.
In an email, Amy Shutt, assistant superintendent for human services with Daviess County Public Schools, said the district has 10 mental health therapists and 32 counselors, as well as social workers and family resource and youth service center staff members to work with students in distress.
“District-wide, our counselors, teachers and human services support team are maintaining a focus on the mental well-being of our students,” Shutt said. “They are meeting with students individually and in small groups and connecting families with community support as needed. The mental health therapists, counselors and social workers are meeting regularly as school teams to plan and organize opportunities to meet the variety of student needs, including anxiety, stress and depression.”
Teachers have also been trained on mental health first aid through district instructors, Shutt said. Students are screened to identify students who need assistance, Shutt said.
“We are seeking to meet the growing needs of our students by adding personnel, providing multiple formats for students to feel comfortable seeking help,” Shutt said, “and we are implementing preventive mental health strategies across the district in our classrooms.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.