Students from the Habitat for Humanity clubs at Daviess County High School and Owensboro Catholic High School came together Saturday to help paint the inside of a house for Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Ella Claire Goetz and Abby Payne, a senior and junior, respectively, at OCHS, said this is their first year being in the club at their school.
“This is the first time we’ve ever done anything with a whole house, so I think getting a lot more opportunities have made a lot more kids join the club,” Goetz said.
Goetz said her favorite part of being involved with the club is being able to serve God through serving others. Payne agreed.
“You can really see the impact we are having,” Payne said. “You can see how happy the family is that so many people came out to help give them a home. It’s really inspiring.”
Goetz and Payne said they would like to continue to help Habitat.
Alicia Wilson, DCHS English teacher, has been the Habitat club sponsor for her school for two years.
Wilson said their Habitat projects have been mostly fundraisers for the county organization.
“Last year we did our candy cane fundraiser,” she said. “We sold candy canes during lunch, and the funds we raised were given to Habitat, and we’re going to continue doing that.”
Because of the pandemic, Wilson said the DCHS club hasn’t been able to participate in a lot of hands-on projects.
Jennifer Hall, Spanish teacher at OCHS, has been the club sponsor for six years and said most of the club participation at OCHS has been service-oriented.
“We have built several sheds with the students that we have pulled in the Christmas parade, along with the Daviess County chapter,” she said. “Those sheds get placed at the Habitat homes.”
Hall said the OCHS club also participated in a water drive during COVID-19, where students donated water.
Both teachers said seeing their students being active in helping the community makes them happy.
“A lot of times I try to be hands-off and let them take the reins, so having them step up to the plate and come up with different ideas, we’ve been doing a lot of brainstorming lately, it makes me really happy because they want to be involved,” Wilson said.
Hall said she loves that the students have the opportunity at their school to be provided with an outlet that is “purely service.”
“The kids don’t get anything from this,” she said. “They don’t get a day out of school; they don’t get a reward. They’re just doing it because they’re giving of their own time.”
Jeremy Stephens, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County, said the painting project was geared toward getting youth that are in Habitat clubs in their schools more involved in the building process.
“We’ve never combined the clubs, and they’ve never really been involved with the inside of the house,” he said. “They’ve been outside, they’ve done landscaping. We have yard barns that we put on every property that they’ve been involved with.”
Stephens said “this generation gets a bad rep for not being involved enough.”
“I’m here to be the other side of that argument,” he said. “I’ve seen some amazing things from these kids and an outpouring of wanting to give back to their community.”
