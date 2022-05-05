Student populations have been diversifying over the past decade, and school systems have been working to ensure those students have a voice and feel included.

According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, the percentage of white public school students decreased from 54% to 47% between 2009 and 2018. The percentage of Black students decreased from 17% to 15%, and the percentage of Hispanic students increased from 17% to 22% in that same timeframe.

Within the last year, specifically, many educational institutions have put in place new leaders in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). They have been tasked with ensuring all student needs are met.

Scott Taylor, Daviess County Public Schools coordinator for DEI, said the district has been working toward providing more opportunities for minority students, but also for other unique groups of students. Not all of the programming or clubs specifically relate to DEI, but they do provide an outlet for students in need.

For example, he said, there are groups at Burns Middle School specifically for young women and young men. Girls on the Run is a leadership group that meets regularly, and Sources of Strength focuses on leadership and suicide prevention. There is a social emotional group that meets at Daviess County Middle School, as well as a College View Middle School Viking Family group for some minority students.

Several of the elementary feeder schools are also considering programs similar to those at the district’s middle schools, and there are plans for a new LatinX group to begin at Daviess County High School next year.

Some programming does have a DEI focus, but not always, Taylor said.

“With our DEI focus, we want to be more intentional about creating these groups,” he said. “Not only do we have minority groups, we have non-minority groups that meet with that intent to create that culture of belonging.”

Many of these groups were largely student-led and were born from surveys filled out by students. Some students expressed a need or a want to join a club of like-minded peers.

For example, Apollo High School has a group that meets called Third Wednesday. That group consists of Black students that also will be working together in the Academic Career Exploration group.

ACE began last year as a partnership with Owensboro Public Schools, Owensboro Black Expo and the Owensboro Community & Technical College. This year DCPS will add a cohort of students of color to the group.

David Phillips, OPS director of DEI, said the district also has been focused on providing students with an outlet and a voice through groups and programming specific to minorities or students with similar backgrounds and interests. Along with the ACE program, the district started a student advisory group.

The group consists of about 15 students who represent the diverse student population, and they meet monthly with Phillips and the district’s English language coordinator to discuss issues they may or may not be having. There have been several instances in which students have expressed a concern, and the next month they told Phillips the issue was resolved.

He said not only does OPS want to give students a voice, he and other district leaders want to ensure students feel happy and safe, welcome and have a sense of belonging so they can learn to the best of their ability.

“We definitely feel like that’s been a positive addition for our district,” Phillips said.

