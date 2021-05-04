Twenty teens from area high schools have been accepted to the Governor’s Scholars Program, the Governor’s School for the Arts, and the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs including 16 from Daviess County Public Schools, three from Owensboro Public Schools and one from Owensboro Catholic Schools.
The Governor’s Scholars Program is a five-week, residential summer program for Kentucky’s most outstanding students as they complete their junior year of high school. This program provides academic and leadership growth in a challenging, non-traditional experience that balances a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life environment.
The Governor’s School for the Arts is a three-week art camp hosted by the Kentucky Center for the Arts each year. Students entering their junior and senior years are eligible, and they choose a discipline of study from architecture and design; creative writing, dance, drama, film and photography, instrumental; musical theatre; visual art; and vocal music.
The Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs is a three-week opportunity in which students develop business models, design a prototype and then pitch their startup idea to a panel of judges.
Jansen Tipmore, 17, is a junior at Owensboro Catholic High School who was accepted into GSP. He is the son of Shelley and David Tipmore, and a member of OCHS’s academic and quick recall teams, as well as the bowling team. He is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Three OPS students were accepted into the GSA, with one of those also being accepted into the GSP. Morgan Booher, daughter of Laura and David Booher, was accepted into both GSP and GSA, the latter under the discipline of orchestra. Will Jones, son of Lisa and Greg Jones, was accepted into the GSA under the discipline of vocal music. Claire Roush, daughter of Christopher Roush and Carissa Roush, was accepted into GSA for visual art.
One DCPS student was accepted into the GSA, Shaleena Millay, daughter of Jennifer and Andy Millay. Shaleena was accepted for architecture and design.
DCPS also had one student accepted into the GSE, Emilee Nguyen, daughter of Joey and Sandy Nguyen.
DCPS students who will be heading to the GSP this summer include:
Braxton Powers, son of Kristen and Brian Power; David Abel, the son of Siobhan Abel; Jenna “Maddie” Barrow, daughter of Laurel and Michael Barrow; Allison Burgan, daughter of Richard and Amy Burgan; Parker Crews, son of Jay and Courtney Crews; Savannah Dowell, daughter of Sarahanne Maxey and Daniel Dowell; Avery Krahwinkel, daughter of Ed and Jodi Krahwinkel; Andy Peeples, son of Donna and Gerald Peeples; Hope Ramming, daughter of Stacey Potts and Waylon Ramming; Maci Sanders, daughter of Kristy Sanders and Chad Sanders; Preston Smith, son of David and Leigh Ann Smith; Samuel Smith, son of Shannon and Craig Smith; Kylie Strehl, daughter of Laurna and Barry Strehl; and Kate Wahnsiedler, daughter of Ryan and Karen Wahnsiedler.
These programs are beneficial for students because they allow them to grow in an area of interest through specialized and focused instruction, said Tomi Jo Leistner, DCHS guidance counselor.
Students also receive a “taste of college” during these programs, as they take place on college campuses, and students who participate do so on those campuses.
“It is amazing how much students who participate in these programs really seem to expand their worldview and grow as individuals,” Leistner said, adding that there are also sizable scholarship incentives for students who complete these programs.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
