Students from Owensboro High School are partnering with fourth- and fifth-graders at Newton Parrish Elementary School to act as their mentors.
The program kicked off Wednesday with a “Muffins and Mentors” breakfast at Newton Parrish, where the elementary school students met their mentor for the first time.
Kiesha Arnold. Newton Parrish’s Family Resource and Youth Services Center coordinator, said she was looking for ways to engage students while removing barriers to allow students to become successful.
“I saw in our high school that we have lots of students with leadership qualities and our elementary school students like to have someone to look up to,” she said. “I envisioned a mentor program where I could take some of our students from Newton Parrish and pair them up with Owensboro High School students who had similar interests.”
Arnold said this lets the elementary students ask questions about what high school is like and learn more about what is offered at that level of education.
“This way, if the students here at Newton Parrish have questions about careers, academics or sports, they have someone they can look up to and ask,” she said.
The high school students participating in the program came at the recommendation of administrators.
“I asked [administrators] for recommendations of students that would be willing to step up and serve and that would be good mentors for students here at Newton Parrish,” she said.
This is the first year Newton Parrish has had the mentor program.
Arnold said she began thinking about the possibility of offering one in April and had been working on accomplishing it since.
“Some of the high school students are athletes so I want to work around their schedules,” she said. “We may do something before school or after school or on the weekend. I hope to do one monthly activity for the whole group.”
Arnold said she is wanting to take the students to Joys Cooking Classes and More in November to participate a cooking class.
Fifth-grader Zakiyah Dudley said she was looking forward to meeting her mentor on Wednesday morning and is looking forward to continuing to discuss the similar interests they have.
Dudley said she and her mentor were talking about what they could possibly do together in the future.
“I like how we were talking about how we would do some fun stuff and we were talking about doing cooking classes and we wrote that down,” she said.
Dudley said she and her mentor talked about wanting to be nurses and attend college to make that happen.
“We also talked about if we were to have $1 million, we’d spend it on going to college,” she said.
Alyrica Hughes, a junior at OHS, is one of the high school mentors in the program.
“It’s really just for the kids to help them out because some of them don’t have someone who can be there to just help them,” she said. “When I was a kid, I didn’t have an older person there to have fun and do things with.”
Hughes has two students she is mentoring and she said it’s a good experience for everyone.
“I get to know them personally and you get them out to do more things and I’m glad I can be here to help,” she said.
