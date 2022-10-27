NPES OHS MENTOR

Mentor Carley Arnold, a senior at Owensboro High School, center, talks with Newton Parrish students Ella Neal, left, and Izzy Yonts on Wednesday during a “Muffins and Mentors” breakfast at the school.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Students from Owensboro High School are partnering with fourth- and fifth-graders at Newton Parrish Elementary School to act as their mentors.

The program kicked off Wednesday with a “Muffins and Mentors” breakfast at Newton Parrish, where the elementary school students met their mentor for the first time.

