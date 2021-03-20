The Daviess County Audubon Society is hosting a digital scavenger hunt for those looking for a Spring Break adventure at home.
From April 2 to 11, students ages 9 to 14 are asked to snap a digital photograph of the following nature items at a city or county park, including the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt Park.
• bird or squirrel nest
• American robin
• squirrel
• northern cardinal
• body of water
• flowering tree
• wild flower
• duck or goose
Please indicate the location of each photo. Submit your album, along with your name and age to the Daviess County Audubon Society Facebook page. Students who find all eight items will be entered into a drawing for three $10 prizes. All albums must be submitted by 9 p.m. on April 11.
