According to third-year University of Louisville-Owensboro Extension students, elder abuse is a prevalent issue — with financial abuse being the most common type of self-reported abuse — and it is the responsibility of everyone to report suspected abuse.
Nursing students presented research findings on elder abuse Thursday at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
According to the students, there are several types of elder abuse, including physical, sexual, emotional or psychological, abandonment, financial and self-neglect.
Self-neglect, according to nursing student Sami Leonard, is perhaps one of the most under-reported types of abuse and occurs when a person is no longer able to provide themselves with daily care needs such as nutrition, clothing, hygiene, a clean and maintained home, medical care or financial care.
According to nursing student Shelby Leach, financial abuse is the most commonly self-reported abuse.
Financial abuse, she said, includes financial exploitation, misuse or mismanagement of funds, property, belongings and assets and healthcare fraud.
In the past year, she said elders have lost $36.5 billion as a result of financial abuse.
An example of financial abuse might be a scammer calling to request money by telling an individual they have won the lottery and requesting bank account information to deposit funds into, according to Leach.
“There’s also another form of financial abuse that is becoming more common, and that’s going to be what you get over the phone and over the internet where someone presents themselves as one person, but really, it’s a scam,” she said. “We have some vulnerable populations for that. The scams online and by phone are just getting that notorious, and it’s getting harder to tell what’s real and what’s not.”
Leach’s advice is to never give money or sensitive financial information to strangers or while facing suspicious circumstances.
The most vulnerable populations to abuse, according to nursing student Allison Krampe, are elderly women, frail individuals, seniors with no nearby family or friends and seniors with disabilities, mental illnesses, memory problems or dementia, as well as those who might depend on others for daily care needs.
Krampe said some factors that might contribute to abuse could include high stress levels, emotional or financial dependence on the elder, depression, substance or alcohol use, lack of training in caring for an elderly person and lack of social support.
“Frail individuals can be difficult to care for, which can cause stress for the caregivers, which can lead to abuse,” she said.
And many times without any nearby relatives or loved ones to speak up for them when abuse occurs, much abuse goes unreported.
Signs of physical and sexual abuse, she said, might be outward injuries, such as bruising, broken bones, burns, dislocated joins, sprains and signs of self-treated injuries.
Abuse typically occurs, she said, from trusted individuals such as family, friends, nursing home staff and in-home caretakers.
According to Leonard, abuse risk factors for nursing home or long-term care facilities might include low staffing levels, not enough qualified staff, staff burnout or stressful working conditions.
For family and loved ones, abuse risk factors might include high financial or emotional dependence, previous family conflict, lack of emotional support, mental illness, drug or alcohol use and high stress.
“Caregivers have an important job, but it can be demanding, stressful or difficult,” Krampe said. “They may not realize they are being neglectful or abusive. Some signs or symptoms are feeling constantly overwhelmed, worried or tired often, feeling depressed, becoming easily irritated or angry.”
She said it is vital for caretakers to take time for themselves and to ask others for help when it is needed, potentially on weekends or certain days out of the week. Those who might not have other family members to help care for senior loved ones may be able to contact local faith-based institutions that may have volunteers to help.
Krampe also recommends support groups, exercise and seeking out respite resources to have someone come into the home on occasions to help provide care.
Respite services, she said, can be sought out through the Green River Area Development District’s Senior and Aging Services, who can also help with providing education, training and support group information to caregivers.
Leach said it is also vital for everyone to report abuse when it is suspected by calling the police, or 9-1-1 when someone is in immediate, life-threatening danger. Local adult protective services may also be contacted and can open an investigation based on suspicion of abuse.
“It’s up to each of us to report abuse,” she said. “You do not have to investigate the abuse yourself. The only basis for a claim is suspicion. They really encourage you not to do the investigating yourself and to leave it to them.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
