KWC BTS

Brooklynn Wolf, a freshman from Las Vegas, takes a break between classes to check messages on her phone Thursday afternoon on campus at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Fall semester classes started Tuesday at the college.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Kentucky Wesleyan College saw the return of students to campus Tuesday as classes began for the fall semester.

Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said it’s exciting to have students back on campus.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.