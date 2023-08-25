Kentucky Wesleyan College saw the return of students to campus Tuesday as classes began for the fall semester.
Rebecca McQueen-Ruark, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said it’s exciting to have students back on campus.
“The energy is up and high,” she said. “Students are the life of the campus, and there has been such a sense of community this week.”
While many students returned to classes, some are new to the campus this year.
“For our first-year students, we have this thing called the ‘Six Week Challenge,’ ” McQueen-Ruark said. “Research shows the first six weeks is the most influential in their college career.”
McQueen-Ruark said this is the time the students get connected to resources and events they may need.
“There’s a task board with social, social development and academic events,” she said. “It’s a very exciting time because the first six weeks are jam-packed.”
Students living on-campus moved in Saturday, and McQueen-Ruark said it was a day of love.
“The community pitched in — from athletic teams to churches,” she said. “It reinforces how KWC is integrated into the community and how the community supports KWC.”
McQueen-Ruark said move-in day is also important for first-generation students and their families.
The number of international students enrolled at KWC rose to 31, the highest in recent history, McQueen-Ruark said.
“That’s exciting because they bring a diverse and interesting perspective to campus,” she said. “We’re also increasing the services we provide to and for them, such as welcome kits, international student organization and resources.”
Enrollment numbers were up in general, McQueen-Ruark said.
“Our census day is Monday, so we will know what the final numbers are then,” she said, “but so far they’ve been up from last year.”
McQueen-Ruark said students on campus this year will see newly-renovated residence halls and a new leadership lab in the library for meetings and group development.
