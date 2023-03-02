Study: BlueOval SK could have nearly $800 million economic impact

The 1,500-acre BlueOvalSK Battery Park site will lead to an anticipated 5,000 new jobs in Hardin County once construction is completed in 2025.

Results of an economic impact study shows BlueOval SK Battery Park, upon reaching full employment in 2025, will have an estimated yearly value-added impact of nearly $800 million.

The value-added impact, which is the equivalent of the industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, is only one aspect of the report.

