Study: BlueOval SK could have nearly $800 million economic impact

Results of an economic impact study shows BlueOval SK Battery Park, upon reaching full employment in 2025, will have an estimated yearly value-added impact of nearly $800 million.
The value-added impact, which is the equivalent of the industry’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product, is only one aspect of the report.
Performed by the Kentucky League of Cities and Murray State University, the study also explores the potential direct effects of the project’s investments along with future employment implications, the indirect impact on backward-linked industry purchases (supply chains), effects in spending by households and the predicted tax revenue effects at all levels of government.
“The results show what city officials have known since work began to attract this facility to the region. The BlueOval SK Battery Park will not just have a transformative impact on the state and region’s economies but also on individual communities and the people who live and work there,” KLC Executive Director and CEO James D. Chaney said in a release summarizing the findings. “KLC is committed to working with local governments and economic development officials to prepare for these exciting changes and the very different future they will bring.”
Using IMPLAN, which stands for Impact Analysis for Planning, input-output modeling software and its proprietary data, the study sheds light on the BlueOval’s potential impact once it fully employs 5,000 workers in 2025, the release said. The park’s predicted combined local, state, and federal tax impact is expected to be $158 million. The results provided are in 2023 dollars.
“Local officials and economic development professionals need reliable economic projections as they make decisions that will impact Kentucky’s communities for decades to come,” said Simone Silva, Ph.D., director of master’s studies in economic development at Murray State University, in the release.
“The opportunity for discussion with our counterparts and economic development experts within the region is paramount to our success,” Elizabethtown Mayor Jeff Gregor said. “We must ensure that everyone is on the same page and pulling in the same direction to make this unprecedented investment a success.”
Local leaders have been meeting and working together since the fall of 2022 to discuss opportunities and challenges on the horizon in terms of local infrastructure, workforce development, housing, public safety, and other significant local impacts.
“I am encouraged and inspired by the cooperative spirit and commitment of our local officials to work together,” said Richard A. Games, president/COO of the Elizabethtown-Hardin County Industrial Foundation. “We have an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity before us. We have to get it right.”
Hardin County Judge-Executive Keith Taul is optimistic about the future for the county and region.
“The added economic value impact in our region of Kentucky is difficult to comprehend with predictions exceeding $750 million annually in Hardin County alone,” he said. “This not only means direct employment opportunities at BlueOval SK Battery Park which is estimated at 5,000 jobs for our citizens, but also exciting opportunities for those wanting to start, or expand, their own businesses and organizations. I’m confident we will work as a regional team to develop aligned goals and objectives, addressing challenges head on, and celebrating the many successes.”
The introduction to the study states impacts could be even more pronounced.
“...the lack of data on, for instance, the plant’s construction costs and required infrastructure projects such as roads, utilities, and so on, implies that the economic impact is underestimated,” the study said.
However, the study highlights that there’s only one data point: the number of employees that will be hired.
“Since the analysis below is based on one data point, the results should be considered cautiously.”
To view the six-page report, go to tinyurl.com/b6rv36te.
