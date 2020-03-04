Owensboro Community and Technical College is responsible for adding millions of dollars into the regional economy, according to an economic impact analysis presented during a Tuesday city commission meeting.
During the 2018-19 fiscal year, the college added $203 million in income to the regional economy that OCTC serves, which includes Daviess, Hancock, Ohio and McLean counties, according to a fact sheet provided by OCTC. That translates to about 2,719 jobs supported in the region.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, told the commission that when a similar analysis was done about three years ago, the college added about $176 million to the regional economy.
“So you can see that evidently we’re hopeful that we are meeting our mission in this community,” he said.
Major industries supported by OCTC included construction, health care, manufacturing and retail.
Williams said about 21% of OCTC’s students come from outside its region. Three years ago, it was about 11%.
“We’re actually importing people into our region which helps us grow,” Williams said.
The average associate degree graduate from OCTC will see an increase in earnings of $9,500 each year when compared to someone with a high school diploma working in Kentucky, the fact sheet stated. Students who spent money at OCTC were expected to get a significant return, Williams added.
“For every dollar they spent on their education, they were going to get a return of $8.3 dollars.”
Williams said the analysis shows that OCTC is more than just a college.
“Higher education is contributing not only to the well-being of our citizens, but it is actually an economic engine helping to propel this community,” he said.
The analysis uses numerous sources including OCTC’s FY 2018-19 academic and financial reports, provided by Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and industry and employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau.
The study was conducted by Emsi, a labor market analytics firm.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.