Last week, the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ political lobbying organization within the United States, released its ‘Municipal Equality Index,” which, it said, measures 49 different criteria related to a city’s equality practices.
In Kentucky, it looked at eight cities — Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Frankfort, Morehead, Berea, Bowling Green and Owensboro.
Three of those cities — Berea, Bowling Green and Owensboro — received failing grades, the report said, adding, “Berea at least got some points as an employer, while Bowling Green and Owensboro scored goose eggs in that category.”
Mayor Tom Watson said he didn’t understand that.
“The city has numerous policies regarding unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation, as well as equal employment,” he said.
City Manager Nate Pagan told Watson in an email, “It appears that Human Rights Campaign advocacy group conducts this assessment by awarding credit for laws that expressly include sexual orientation and gender identity. The assessment makes no attempt to perform an actual survey, or to credit the actual practices/policies of those they are assessing.”
He added, “The city has numerous policies regarding unlawful discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, as well as equal employment. Even though the city-related policies and employment practices agree and abide by federal/state law, they would not be eligible for credit as they are generally not law.”
Nationally, the cities selected for rating were the 50 state capitals, the 200 largest cities in the United States, the five largest cities or municipalities in each state, the cities home to the state’s two largest public universities (including undergraduate and graduate enrollment), 75 cities with high proportions of same-sex couples drawn from an analysis of the 2010 Census results by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, which ranked the 25 large cities (population exceeding 250,000), 25 mid-size cities (population between 100,000 and 250,000) and 25 small cities (population below 100,000) and 98 cities selected by HRC and Equality Federation state groups members and supporters in 2016.
The report says it is based on nondiscrimination laws, municipality as employer, municipal services, law enforcement and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality.
Owensboro scored 38 points out of a possible 122 — the lowest of the eight Kentucky cities.
For nondiscrimination laws, Owensboro got 20 out of 30 possible points. That category included employment, housing and public accommodations.
It got 0 out of 28 on municipality as employer, a category that included sexual orientation, gender identity and transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits.
The city got five of 12 points on municipal services, a category that included having a human rights commission, an enforcement mechanism in human rights and an LGBTQ+ liaison in the city executive’s office.
Owensboro scored 12 out of 22 points on law enforcement, which included having an LGBTQ+ police liaison and reported 2019 hate crimes statistics to the FBI.
The city had one of eight possible points on leadership on LGBTQ+ equality, which included leadership’s public position on LGBTQ+ equality and leadership’s pro-equality legislative or policy efforts.
The ranking showed Lexington with 110 points, Louisville with 102, Covington with 100, Frankfort with 66, Morehead with 65, Berea with 55, Bowling Green with 40 and Owensboro with 38.
In 2014, the Owensboro City Commission considered a fairness ordinance, but eventually tabled the discussion.
The Human Rights Campaign said, “Under each heading there are core measures, such as nondiscrimination in city employment, and flex measures, such as city employee domestic partner benefits. The flex measures are added to the scores on the core measures, which means that a city can add the flex scores to the core scores to improve their overall score.”
The report says, “This is not a ranking of a city’s atmosphere or quality of life. It is an evaluation of the city’s law and policies, and an examination of how inclusive city services are of LGBTQ+ people. Some high-scoring cities may not feel truly welcoming for all LGBTQ+ people, and some low-scoring cities may feel more welcoming than their policies might reflect.”
