Kentucky’s riverports need $12 million in state funding to maintain their existing capacity and more than $200 million to modernize their facilities and bring in industries that traditionally haven’t shipped by water, according to a report from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The report studied Kentucky’s riverports and concluded new industries have to be attracted to make up for declining coal and mineral traffic. If fully funded, the report says riverports would generate $600 million in business sales, $200 million in income for workers and $300 million in gross domestic product over 25 years.
The report discussed all of Kentucky’s riverports, including the Owensboro Riverport Authority. The reports said the Owensboro facility “is poised for growth,” with access to rail lines, which allows it to ship commodities like car frames.
The riverport has a diverse customer base, but “its infrastructure is aging and it needs riverfront investment ... and new warehouse capacity and capabilities for expanded growth in iron and steel, plastics, fibers, aluminum, vehicle manufacturing and other sectors,” the report said.
Brian Wright, the riverport’s president and CEO, said the facility has multiple long-term needs to maintain its existing operation. The riverport board has plans for more warehouse space.
In April, officials awarded a bid to construct a low water dock, giving the riverport two docks that can work simultaneously in normal conditions. The high water dock will be able to continue functioning in times of high water.
Other needed improvements include a roof replacement at one of the warehouses, maintenance on the rail lines and replacement of equipment, Wright said.
Wright said riverport officials will be discussing the report’s findings in the near future and will take direction on how to proceed from state officials. The riverports, Wright said, are important parts of the state’s commerce system.
“When it gets down to it, we are the same as road or rail” transport,” Wright said.
Currently, the state provides riverports $500,000 total through the Kentucky Riverport Improvement Grant program. The Owensboro Riverport received $130,000 through the grant this year to replace equipment. The grant pays for half of the replacement cost, with the remainder coming from the riverports.
New markets are needed, the report said, because coal transport by barge declined by 48% between 1997 and 2017, and the remaining coal transport is expected to fall by 62% by 2045. Mineral transport by barge declined by 95% between 1997 and 2017, although the market for minerals like sand and stone remained the same.
River traffic has less of an impact on the environment than truck or rail transport and would save the industry on transportation costs, the report said.
“We have an opportunity going forward to really emphasize the importance riverports play in the economy, in all forms of transportation,” Wright said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
