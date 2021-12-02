A study commissioned by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says state lawmakers could spur population growth, attract workers and boost incomes by reducing individual and corporate income taxes and making other changes to the state’s tax code.
Wednesday morning, state Chamber of Commerce CEO Ashli Watts and a senior policy analyst for the Tax Foundation presented findings from a Tax Foundation study on the state’s tax policies.
The Tax Foundation is a Washington, D.C., based nonprofit group, according to the organization’s website, that does independent federal and state tax policy analysis and research.
State lawmakers undertook some changes to the tax code in 2018, when they reduced the individual and corporate tax rates to 5%, raised cigarette taxes and imposed a 6% sales tax on items that had previously not been taxed before.
According to the Lane Report, some services made subject to sales taxes under the 2018 changes included veterinary services, landscaping and janitorial services, dry cleaning and gym memberships.
Katherine Loughead, a senior policy analyst for Tax Foundation, said tax code changes are needed because income growth has grown 6% slower in Kentucky than the national average. She added that the state’s population is growing at less than two-thirds of the national average.
Kentucky’s gross state product has grown less than the national average over the past two decades, Loughead said.
Neighboring states of Tennessee and Indiana have higher rates of income growth. Tennessee has no personal income taxes, and North Carolina has a “highly competitive tax environment” and a research triangle that attracts workers, the Tax Foundation Report says.
Twelve other states reduced their income tax rates in 2021, Loughead said.
“If the state stands still, it does risk lagging behind,” Loughead said.
Kentucky could attract remote workers because the state has a low cost of living, Loughead said. Changes to the tax code could boost incomes and population growth, Loughead said.
The report makes several suggestions for lawmakers to consider in next year’s legislative session such as reducing the corporate tax rate and eliminating a tax on limited liability corporations.
Corporate taxes hamper wage and job growth, and those taxes are passed on by corporations to workers and consumers, Lougheard said.
Another suggestion was to reduce the individual income tax rate. Kentucky’s 5% individual income tax is higher than both Indiana’s and North Carolina’s, while Tennessee has no income tax, Loughead said.
The state could also help reduce local income taxes by allowing municipalities to create local option sales taxes, which could offset occupational taxes, Loughead said.
As lawmakers did in 2018, they should again consider expanding the number of services that have a sales tax.
Doing so, “could free up revenue to bring down individual income tax rates,” Loughead said.
That state should consider raising the sales tax rate, and consider reforming the gas tax, Loughead said.
Watts said, “We look at other states we compete with ... and they all have low an no-income tax rates.
“We do feel there is momentum in the legislature to do tax reform in the session,” which begins in January, Watts said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
