The head of the Owensboro Family YMCA said Friday the next step in exploring the proposed collaboration between the Y and and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is determining how much financial support this is for the project.

The proposal to expand the Family Y to create separate space for a new senior center has an estimated cost of up to $12.4 million. City and county governments have pledged $5 million to the project, and officials have said the rest will have to be raised by the senior center and the YMCA.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.