The head of the Owensboro Family YMCA said Friday the next step in exploring the proposed collaboration between the Y and and the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is determining how much financial support this is for the project.
The proposal to expand the Family Y to create separate space for a new senior center has an estimated cost of up to $12.4 million. City and county governments have pledged $5 million to the project, and officials have said the rest will have to be raised by the senior center and the YMCA.
John Alexander, president and CEO of the Family Y, said Friday a consulting firm has been chosen to conduct a feasibility study on how likely the organizations are to raise the needed funds.
A contract has not yet been signed with the consultant.
Alexander said the city has committed to paying for the feasibility study.
“In general, what they will do is interview potential donors and leaders in the community, and present them an outline of the project,” Alexander said.
The interviews will focus on the YMCA and senior center’s donor base, and on people who have expressed an interest in the proposal to move the senior center into an expanded facility with the YMCA.
The study “gauges general support for the plan” and will give an estimate of how much donors might contribute to a fundraising campaign, Alexander said.
The study “gives us a fundraising target,” Alexander said.
The plans for the expansion at the senior center are not yet complete. The general plan is for the senior center to have 11,000 square feet of space for a separate center, and for the senior center and the Y to share about 2,400 feet of shared space. There are some designs for an expansion that would cost less than $12.4 million.
The consultant will tell officials if there’s support to fund the project, or if more needs to be done to raise public awareness, Alexander said.
“If they feel there’s not a substantial level of support (the consultant will say), ‘why don’t you consider doing A, B and C to prepare,” he said. The consultant could also recommend modifying the project, Alexander said.
The YMCA and senior center boards are still negotiating a memorandum of agreement on the project.
Forums to present the project drew large crowds to the senior center Wednesday and Thursday.
Alexander said the forums served a purpose.
“I don’t think it was a bad decision to do the forums,” he said, and that “there was so much disinformation and rumor” circulating about the proposal that the forums gave officials the opportunity to present correct information.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.