OWENWS-08-01-23 STUFF THE BUS

Jennifer Poole, a family resource coordinator at Foust Elementary School, reacts to seeing some Sharpie markers held by her little helper, Kambree Cook, 3, on Monday during the seventh annual Stuff The Bus event at the Walmart at 5031 Frederica. Kambree is the daughter of Laura Beth Fiorella, a special education teacher at Foust.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools hosted the seventh annual Stuff the Bus event on Monday, and with school returning next week, the donations poured in.

Amanda DeLacey, family resource youth services center coordinator at Cravens Elementary School, said the turnout at the Frederica Street Walmart location had been great.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.