Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools hosted the seventh annual Stuff the Bus event on Monday, and with school returning next week, the donations poured in.
Amanda DeLacey, family resource youth services center coordinator at Cravens Elementary School, said the turnout at the Frederica Street Walmart location had been great.
“We’ve had a lot of positive feedback and a lot of items have been donated,” she said. “The bus has been filling up.”
DeLacey said the event makes a big impact in the lives of students and their families.
“It helps eliminates barriers to learning,” she said. “When our kids come to school and maybe they can’t afford all the supplies they need, we have all the items in the building to help provide for them so they don’t have to worry about it.”
In her role as a FRYSC coordinator, DeLacey said she is interacting with students on a daily basis who benefit from programs like Stuff the Bus.
“In my particular building, we have a high percentage of free and reduced (students) so it really has a huge impact,” she said.
DeLacey said the centers are able to assist any child in need of school supplies through Stuff the Bus.
“Families can call their schools and ask for the family resource coordinators and then I’ll talk to them about their situation and what we can provide for them,” she said.
At the Highway 54 Walmart location, Stephanie Keelin, FRYSC coordinator at Apollo High School, said the event had been doing very well.
“Within 10 minutes, I saw three people donate $20 in cash,” she said. “We can go in and purchase items we weren’t able to collect and get what we need.”
Keelin said there are a lot of students within the county who are in need of assistance.
“Supplies can be very expensive and it’s an opportunity for the people in the community to help us help the kids,” she said.
At Apollo, Keelin said there are a lot of students who access FRYSC services.
“I would say last year at Apollo we probably serviced approximately 120 students who needed school supplies,” she said. “The numbers continue to go up every year.”
Keelin attributes the rise in need to different reasons.
“I think it’s the cost and just the economy,” she said. “There’s just more families who need help.”
School supplies donations are accepted throughout the year, Keelin said.
“Contact the FRYSC coordinator or central office and they’re able to disperse the supplies,” she said.
Stuff the Bus also provides an opportunity for the FRYSC coordinators to be out in the community, Keelin said.
“It’s important for people to know what the youth resource centers do in the school systems,” she said. “We’re able to help students and families because of generous donors.”
This year’s event brought in $14,831 worth of school supplies ($8,712 at the 54 store, $6,119 at the Frederica Street location), a $2,235 decrease from 2022. Monetary donations totaled $1,118.37, a $510 increase.
Amanda Hirtz, FRYSC coordinator for OPS, said RiverValley Behavioral Health donated 150 vouchers for free haircuts to be divided between the districts.
