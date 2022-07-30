Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools joined together again Friday for the sixth annual Stuff the Bus event at Walmart locations on Highway 54 and Frederica Street.
OPS Public Information Officer Jared Revlett said the partnership between the districts is to bring in donated school supplies for students as they begin the academic year. The districts will split the donated supplies.
“This year we’re really fortunate that we started off strong with volunteers to help with the event,” he said.
Volunteers from United Way, Chamber Young Professionals, Old National Bank and other local organizations were at each Walmart to hand out supplies lists and collect donations to place on the buses. Revlett said RiverValley Behavioral Health donated 200 backpacks to the cause.
“We have seen a growing need this year that hasn’t really been as strong in the past,” Revlett said. “For the last few weeks we’ve been getting messages on Facebook for the schools and the district, as well as calls, saying the year has been tough due to inflation.”
Caleb York, DCPS school supports coordinator, said one of the worst feelings he ever experienced as a teacher was seeing students not have what they needed to begin a school year when their peers did.
“This type of event provides the opportunity for all students to start the year with the supplies they need,” he said, “to start off on the right foot and find their path to a very successful year.”
York said another aspect of this event is that it allows the community to wrap its arms around the students and families, especially the ones in need.
“We’re so fortunate in this area to have a caring and giving community that always wants to take those steps forward to make sure that no one is doing without,” he said.
Despite rising prices in most goods, York said the school districts are still continuing to receive donations.
“We’re hopeful we’ll see as much giving this year as we normally do,” York said. “We’re hoping to see both buses packed.”
This year’s event brought in $17,066 worth of school supplies ($8,584 at the Hwy. 54 store, $8,482 at the Frederica Street location), a $6,000 increase over 2021. Monetary donations totaled $608.94.
Amanda Hirtz, youth service coordinator for OPS, said the conversation to begin hosting this event began after local realtor Samantha Jo Ray contacted the schools to say she had heard of other school districts hosting similar events.
“This is a community event that started with a community member approaching the schools,” Hirtz said, “and we have the support of our community with donations and volunteering at
Combined, the school districts have a little more than 17,000 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.