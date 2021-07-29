The fifth annual Stuff the Bus event took place Thursday, and by all accounts, it was a success.
Stuff the Bus is a partnership between the Owensboro and Daviess County public schools systems. This year, each district parked a bus outside of Walmart stores on Frederica Street, and Kentucky 54 and collected donated school supplies from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Items donated during the event totaled $11,000.
Patrons were also able to give monetary donations, as well.
About $1,291 was given to the school districts to be used to purchase other school supplies.
Amanda Hirtz, Owensboro Innovation Middle School youth service center coordinator, said the event went well. Several people showed up to donate, and many of them hadn’t even shopped at the stores.
“Someone just pulled right up as soon as we got there and gave us hundreds of folders, pencils, paper, and other items,” she said. “It’s been hot, but people have really showed up to support the kids.”
Hirtz said Stuff the Bus is an important event because it’s a great collaboration between city and county schools. It’s also a way for community members to help every student from preschool through 12th grade.
“If all of our supplies are not used in August, we keep those supplies in the youth service centers so that students that need things throughout the year can come,” she said.
Amy Nonweiler, College View Middle School youth service center coordinator, said each school district fills up their respective bus with supplies for its district. For monetary donations, each district tallies up the funds at the end of the day and divides it evenly.
Nonweiler said this event is a great example of community partnership, from the school systems to Walmart to those who decide to donate.
“When we work together, great things can happen,” she said. “We want to thank Walmart and all of our generous supporters who came together to make sure every kid is ready to start the school year with all the needed supplies. We are always putting our kids first, and it’s great that everyone in our community helped us in this endeavor.”
