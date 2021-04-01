Styke retires from Farm Service Agency after 36 years

Dan Styke didn’t grow up on a farm but he spent his nearly 40-year career working with the local agricultural community.
After 36 years as the county executive director for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Styke, 62, retired on Wednesday.
“Sometimes I felt inadequate in my (agricultural) knowledge,” Styke said. “…But I think my skill set has been in customer service. …What I found most rewarding was that interaction with farmers, implementing the programs and see it benefit them. Our office has generated a lot of payments over the years to help farmers. When dollars are invested into the community, they turn over several times and agriculture is such a huge part of Daviess County’s economy.”
However, it wasn’t the USDA job that initially drew Styke to Daviess County.
After graduating from the University of Tennessee with an agriculture degree in plant and soil science, Styke said he was hired as the county extension agent for 4-H.
“I came to Owensboro in July of ’81 and I had never even heard of it before,” said Styke, a Tennessee native. “… My first week was working with the county fair and the teen club had a retreat; we went to the state fair and then 4-H camp. It was like, ‘Wow, this job is great. All we do is go to all these fun places.’ ”
But in 1985, he went to work for the USDA in what was then the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service. It eventually became what’s now known as the Farm Service Agency (FSA), which according to its website “serves all farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs.”
And over the years, Styke said he has witnessed many changes in agriculture.
Among them has been the decrease in tobacco production.
“Our workload out here was so much in the leasing of tobacco, keeping up with the quotas, recording of sales data and the spot checks, too,” Styke said. “We’d go out and measure a lot of the tobacco (fields). We tried to fly it in a plane and that was some of the funnier experiences in my career. ...We’d fly over crops and take pictures. We had a gizmo here at the office that you could measure acreage from the slides but lots of times the slides didn’t come back with clear quality and we’d have to go out and measure in the field.”
In the same year that Styke started with the USDA, Congress passed the Food Security Act. It discourages the conversion of wetlands into non-wetlands.
Styke said the provisions of that law have also been a large part of his job.
He added that farmers were then mandated to have an approved conservation plan before developing cropland.
“…All through that we’ve been dealing with that problem of people maybe wanting to clear land because it’s a free country and people can do what they want to do,” Styke said. “But if they do clear that land, take the trees off of it and drain the wetlands, it’s a violation and they’re not eligible for our USDA benefits. I think that was a hard pill for some people to swallow.”
In 2014, Hancock County was also placed under Styke’s purview as part of the USDA’s shared management initiative.
Styke said he’s only leaving his job with positive and fond memories of working with the ag producers of Daviess and Hancock counties who’ve helped each other out in times of adversity.
“I can’t get over what a great farming community we have,” Styke said. “Lots of times the world seems so crazy now but I’m so grounded by the fact that so many of these people — the farmers — are such great Americans. They love their land and love America. …When a tornado hit, they would pick up debris on people’s land. If someone dies, they rally and help with the harvest or planting, whatever the case may be.”
In retirement, Styke said he plans to volunteer and become more active in his church.
“It seems so unreal right now,” said Styke about retiring. “I know we’re not supposed to have our identity in our job and I can’t help but feel that way as a man. I think I will feel somewhat lost. …But I do have lots of projects that I want to get done — things that haven’t been done for years.”
A county committee that works with the local FSA will be responsible for hiring Styke’s replacement.
“We’ve had such a history of customer service out here and I’d like to compliment my staff past and present for being so good by being friendly with farmers,” Styke said. “…I think for the most part farmers enjoy coming to our office. It’s sort of a social experience.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
