Owensboro and Daviess County saw changes in drug use in 2020, Daviess County Sheriff Keith Cain said Wednesday during a discussion about drugs and crime hosted by Daviess Fiscal Court.

Meanwhile, a member of the command staff with the Owensboro Police Department said the department devotes its resources toward investigating and charging drug traffickers while seeing drug users largely as people in need of treatment.

Cain and OPD Maj. J.D. Winkler discussed drug trends in the city and county Wednesday morning with county Judge-Executive Al Mattingly. Cain said law enforcement has made progress against drug traffickers, noting the recent seizure of more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine on its way to Owensboro. That seizure was made after a lengthy investigation that involved OPD, the sheriff’s office and multiple federal agencies.

“We continue to work diligently — all the agencies,” Cain said. “It’s a never-ending fight.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected drug use in the county, Cain said.

“There are people out there, unfortunately, who are struggling,” he said. “Those who have been occasional drug users have transitioned to habitual users,” while some users have become traffickers, he said.

The pandemic has been felt in other ways by law enforcement. For example, the deputies filled out 109 mental health crisis reports in 2019. Last year, deputies filled out 139 reports, Cain said.

“The suicide rate increased in 2020,” he said, adding that deputies responded to about 20 suicides last year compared to 13 in 2019.

Methamphetamine continues to be the main drug abused in the county, Cain said.

When OPD officers encounter a person with a substance abuse issue, Winkler said, “Our go-to is to provide medical assistance, if possible.” Investigators try to target drug traffickers, he said, and “there’s an argument to be made (that addiction) is not necessarily a criminal justice problem.”

On trafficking, OPD spent 6,000 work hours investigating the major drug seizure announced by federal officials last month. The sheriff’s office worked more than 900 hours on the same investigation. That investigation resulted in a number of arrests, seizures of a variety of drugs besides meth, numerous firearms and cash.

“We need to focus on the traffickers and not make addiction a law enforcement issue,” Winkler said.

And because law enforcement has limited resources, the focus of drug investigations has to be on stopping traffickers, he said.

Mattingly, who moderated the discussion, said, “Addiction is an illness. Trafficking is not an illness. Trafficking is a business” that hurts people who can least afford it.

“There is a significant difference between someone addicted to a substance, and someone addicted to money and power,” Winkler said. While addicts need treatment, drug traffickers should not be looked at as also needing to be placed in a drug rehabilitation program, he said.

When traffickers are put into treatment, “you’re creating more opportunities for these dealers to victimize these addicts.”

Winkler said drug abuse can be found anywhere in the city.

“It absolutely touches every portion of the community,” he said. “... We all have someone close to us battling addiction.”

“It doesn’t matter where you live,” Mattingly added.

When asked about the possibility of the state legalizing marijuana for medical use, Cain said the National Sheriff’s Association has changed its opinion. Cain, who was part of a NSA committee studying the issue, said the NSA and the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association support reclassifying marijuana as a “Schedule II” narcotic, so the chemicals found in marijuana can be studied for medical benefits.

Marijuana is currently a Schedule I narcotic, which means it is considered to have no medical benefit while having a high potential for abuse.

The NSA has amended its position to say “we recognized the potential” of marijuana having possible medical benefits for some people, Cain said.

Currently, while there are people in Kentucky who say they’ve received medical benefits from marijuana, “that is anecdotal information,” and not based on research, he said.

The determination of medical benefits should be made by the federal Food and Drug Administration, Cain said.

“We don’t believe marijuana should be regulated as a medicine by popular vote.”

