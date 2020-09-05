Substance abuse treatment centers made drastic changes in the spring with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some stopped taking new clients for a time while others decided to keep their clients on campus. Just as businesses embraced telemeetings, substance abuse treatment centers did too, connecting clients with AA meetings and 12-step programs through Zoom.
Although the pandemic continues on, some Owensboro-based substance abuse treatment providers have been able to transition mostly back to normal.
Derrick Arthur, executive director of Lighthouse Recovery, said the center has gone back to allowing instructors into the building for classes and they are not doing Zoom meetings as often.
“We were doing Zoom for a long time,” Arthur said. “We’ve gone back to pretty much normal.”
Zoom meetings were beneficial, particularly because in-person 12-step meetings were canceled for a time, Arthur said.
“This was a means to still be involved,” he said.
Through telemeetings, clients were able to maintain camaraderie with others in 12-step programs, he said.
Nationally, relapse rates have increased during the pandemic, Arthur said.
“I think it helped sustain a lot of guys to make it through that period,” he said.
Clients were also able to meet with caseworkers through teleconferencing, which created a measure of accountability, Arthur said. The facility never stopped taking new clients.
Only a few Lighthouse residents lost their jobs during the shutdown.
“Surprisingly, in the early stage when most people were losing jobs in March and April, we had four or five guys that were laid off of the whole group,” Arthur said.
Although Lighthouse never stopped taking clients, it has fewer in the program than usual.
Jordan Wilson, development director for Friends of Sinners, said most of the staff has returned but visitors are still prohibited from entering.
To maintain social distancing, some classes are being done at another facility with more meeting space, Wilson said. Clients are attending “Celebrate Recovery” meetings at Owensboro Christian Church.
Friend of Sinners clients who lost jobs are largely back to work now.
Financial uncertainty translated down to charitable giving. Wilson said. Friends of Sinners “Gideon 300” fundraiser only raised half of its $30,000 goal, he said.
“In years past, we’ve gone beyond our goal of $30,000,” Wilson said. The decline in donations to this year’s campaign is “largely due to the coronavirus.”
“A lot of our donors aren’t wealthy,” he said. The agency is still taking donations on its website or through the mail.
While Lighthouse and Friends of Sinners are holding more in-person classes now, Sarah Adkins, director of Owensboro Regional Recovery, said many of its clients are meeting through teleconference.
“(We) are still using mainly virtual resources to provide a lot of our services to our clients,” Adkins said. “We use Zoom AA meetings every day. Our clients are able to participate in the meetings with others outside of ORR. We are also still mainly using telehealth for medical appointments that don’t require in-person contact.”
ORR clients, who live at the center, have remained on campus since March 16, Adkins said.
“This is a big change for us, since usually they are able to attend 12-step meetings in the community every night,” Adkins said. “We are connecting them with 12-step sponsors through the Zoom meetings and through our Alumni Group. They can meet privately with their sponsor over Zoom, Facebook Messenger, Facetime or on the phone.”
Holding meetings through Zoom has its limitations, Adkins said, but the ORR will likely continue using telehealth when the facility resumes its usual routines.
“In some ways, Zoom meetings are not as effective because they lack the face-to-face interaction, but one good thing has been our clients have been able to participate in meetings with people all over the world,” Adkins said. “It brings new perspectives instead of seeing the same people at meetings day after day … Once we are able to safely do so, we will resume allowing our clients to go to meetings in the community because that is the ideal, but for now, Zoom has provided a way they can stay connected.
“We will certainly continue to use telehealth even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. That has been very convenient,” Adkins said.
