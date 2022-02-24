For several years, school districts have struggled with finding enough substitute teachers to fill absences, but the most recent coronavirus surge pushed many close to a breaking point.
Many districts have gotten creative in how they cover classrooms, which includes having provided additional incentives for those who do.
Teachers have had to cover classrooms during their planning periods, and administrators have stepped in to help, when needed.
Owensboro Public Schools began offering an additional $35 stipend on top of its base pay for substitute teachers who work on Mondays and Fridays. District spokesman Jared Revlett said those are days the district has the most need for substitutes.
OPS needs about 50 substitutes a day, and that includes for teachers, bus drivers and others throughout the district. At least a third of those substitutes are teachers, Revlett said.
During the worst of the most recent COVID-19 surge, OPS was seeing anywhere from 100-150 absences a day. The district came close to being unable to cover classrooms, Revlett said.
“The good news is, we never had to use an NTI day or be out completely because we were so short-staffed that we couldn’t operate,” he said. “We hadn’t gotten to that point.”
Keith Osborne, Owensboro Catholic Schools chief administrative officer, said the district was also fortunate to make it through the latest virus surge without having to close school due to not having enough educators to cover classrooms.
They had to make adjustments, however, and there were some days they even combined two smaller classes into one.
“We are seeing the challenges of finding enough people to sub, just like the rest of the region is experiencing,” Osborne said. “However, we have been able to work through this because throughout our system, we have seen teachers who have planning periods fill in and sub, as well as other people, including counselors with teaching backgrounds and other professionals step in and sub.”
Courtney Payne, Daviess County Public Schools human resource manager, said the district has fewer substitutes than normal this school year.
Typically, DCPS has around 450 substitute teachers, but this year there are about 300 active substitutes. So, like other school systems, DCPS also has established new methods to cover classrooms. Some of those options included contracted assistants who were qualified to substitute teach, as well as other teachers in buildings covering the classes during their planning periods.
She also said DCPS hired “district substitute positions” mid-year to meet needs.
A traditional substitute teacher chooses the days they work on an as-needed basis, she said.
“A contracted district substitute may be better described as a floating teacher,” she said. “Unlike a traditional substitute, they are benefit eligible, full-time and scheduled to work every school day. The district also determines their assignments daily, based on the need that day.”
Judy Keithley began working as a traditional substitute teacher for DCPS last October. She was then hired as a contracted district substitute.
Keithley said she only works for DCPS because “they keep (me) busy, so I do not need to work anywhere else.”
“I taught for seven years, and I love working with kids,” she said. “So this seemed like a great fit for me. I also knew that the schools really needed the help.”
As a former full-time educator, Keithley knows how hard teachers work. The job can be difficult because there are a lot of tasks scheduled for the day, and it’s important to ensure students are learning so their absent teacher doesn’t mean a wasted day for their education.
“I see how hard the teachers work, and I want to do my best to accomplish what work they have left for their students,” she said.
Being involved with students in classrooms is very rewarding work, she said.
“I love when I am able to work with a group of kids and feel like I have taught them something,” she said. “It is awesome to connect with the kids and feel like I have made a difference in their day.
“You get to work with different kids every day and all ages, and it’s really fun.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
