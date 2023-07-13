LOS ANGELES — HBO dominated Wednesday morning’s Emmy nominations, with the elite trio of “ Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Last of Us” combining for a whopping 74, but the dominant theme darkening the scene is the ongoing writers strike and the looming possibility that actors may join them in as little as a day.
“Succession” and its deeply dysfunctional dynasty of one-%ers led all Emmy nominees in its fourth and final season with 27, including best drama, which it has won two of the past three years. It got three nominations for best actor in a drama, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin all getting nods for playing men of the Roy clan, and Sarah Snook getting a best actress nomination. It also got four nominations for best supporting actor in a drama.
The cursed vacationers at a Sicilian resort from the second season of “The White Lotus” truly dominated the supporting categories, however, landing five nominations for best supporting actress in a drama — including nods for Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza — and four more for best supporting actor.
Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the duo on a fungus-filled quest in “ The Last of Us,” each got lead acting nominations. The show, based on a popular Playstation video game, was second behind “Succession” with 24 nominations. “The White Lotus” had 23.
“Ted Lasso” was tops among comedies with 21 nominations, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis. The Apple TV+ series won both awards for each of its first two seasons, and is probably the favorite to three-peat with its third and last.
The nominations suggested that HBO — which got the most overall nominations by far with 127 — can still dominate even as streaming-only outlets have taken over so much of elite TV. The distinction is increasingly blurred, however, with a huge segment of viewers watching “Succession” and the cable channel’s other offerings on the streaming service now known as Max.
It was not a strong year for Emmy diversity, with the lead categories dominated by shows with largely white ensembles. Pascal was the only minority nominee in any of the drama series categories.
Representation was stronger in the comedy categories, where the Black actors of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” were again a high point for Emmy diversity, and for the otherwise largely absent broadcast networks. Creator Quinta Brunson was nominated for best actress, while Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James were nominated for best supporting actress, as was Eyo Edebiri for “The Bear.”
The “Star Wars” galaxy made a surprisingly forceful showing for Disney+, with three television adaptations — “Andor,” “The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” — earning a combined 22 nominations.
The most famous “Star Wars” alum was among those snubbed, however, as Harrison Ford failed to get his first Emmy nomination. Some had expected his name to be called for his acting on the “Yellowstone” prequel “1923” or the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking.”
