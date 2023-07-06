FLOAT BAR

Shelby Sandifer finishes making a Salted Caramel Dream freak shake, topped with a salted caramel sea salt brownie, as she works in the Freak Shake & Float Bar on Wednesday at Trunnell’s Farm Market on Springhill Drive off Kentucky Highway 54.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Over the weekend, Trunnell’s Farm Market opened up its Freak Shake & Float Bar — a new dessert entity that includes milkshakes coupled with other sweet treats like candy, cake, cookies and more — inside its store on Springhill Drive off Kentucky Highway 54.

Within days, it’s already grown to be a big hit with locals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.