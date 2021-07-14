Having campers back in the Owensboro Parks & Recreation Summer Day Camp after a pandemic-induced hiatus has been uplifting, said camp supervisor and counselor Madison Vowels on Tuesday.
Camp has been in session since the week after school let out for the summer, and will continue through the Tuesday before school starts in August.
“I think this past year with (kids) being cooped up, and with school being so abnormal, they have been bursting with energy,” Vowels said. “From the time they get here, they are just on the go.”
Each week at camp, kids go on a field trip. On Tuesday they visited Musick Studios and learned a dance, which will be performed later this week during the camp’s talent show. The talent show will be videotaped and available for parents to view via social media at a later time.
Campers swim at Combest Pool two days a week and also have visitors to assist with activities.
Camp is meant to be fun and exciting, Vowels said, but organizers also try to have activities that are educational as well. There are often STEM-related learning opportunities.
Camp is also a chance for kids to unwind and let off some steam, get plenty of exercise, and enjoy the outdoors, weather permitting.
“There is a strict schedule that we keep, and from the time the campers get here until closing, they are constantly doing something,” Vowels said. “So there’s no downtime, and hopefully, it helps them release some energy and get physical exercise.”
She often hears parents say their kiddos sleep better after having spent the day at camp, she said.
“Also the activities keep them stimulated, and it’s better than them staying home and being on electronics all day,” she said.
There is a reward system at camp, she said, which allows students who exhibit good behavior to have some “electronics time.”
Perhaps one of the best things about camp, Vowels said, is the opportunity for campers to make new friends. A lot of the time, students are interacting with kids that are from outside of their school and district that they would not ordinarily see during the school year.
“Those summer connections are great,” she said.
Josiah Hartsfield likes the camp field trips the best.
The 11-year-old said he particularly looks forward to an upcoming trip to Elite Air in the coming weeks.
“Camp is fun,” he said. “I like doing stuff and hanging out with different people.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
